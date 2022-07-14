v0.58 Patch Notes

Upgraded to Gamemaker 2 from Gamemaker 1.4. I had to change a lot for the code to be compatible, so please report any issues.

New:

Added Neko

Balance:

Reduced the accuracy of stun skills.

Punch now only applies broken if you crit

Icicle, knife throw, and wave crash can now hit front as well as mid

Minimum hit chance has been reduced to 10%, and hit chance calculation has been adjusted so base dodge and accuracy have a bigger impact.

Lightning now stuns the target if it crits.

Angering the monkeys in the monkey event will now damage your team slightly

Falling in the teetering bridge event will now damage your team.

Gifting sticks, leaves, and rocks now give a minimum amount of motivation

Bugs:

Charmed and possession animations will now show the target of the attack on the opposite side

Fixed squeak ignoring charmed

Fixed guano displaying the previous attack damage numbers.

Possession no longer deals damage if the attacking enemy misses

Size 2 and larger enemies will now be effected by weak, charmed, stunned, and broken when attacking from middle and back slots

Fixed size 2 and 3 enemies attacking a duplicate of themselves when charmed

Fixed size 2 enemies in the front slot ignoring bazooka.

Fixed floor iterations on floors 4,13,15,18, and 19 of the dungeon.

Fixed floor iterations on floor 6 of the cave

Impale now deals bleed instead of burn when killing an enemy.

Fixed text out of bounds errors when hovering skill descriptions.

Fixed cave in inflicting charmed instead of trapped

Fixed rabbits foot activating when targeted by charmed enemies.

Fixed default palette orbs when selecting none in the clothing menu

Fixed room popping in before the fade transition.

Cursor will now show up in the dungeon confirm menu

Illusion now blinds the target instead of the caster.

QoL:

Gifts in the shop will now show base motivation and energy gained.

Adjusted some of Tsundere's likes/dislikes to better fit the exercise category.

Added personality tooltips to the new summon menu and the check stats menu. Click the arrow next to the personality to see the description.

Changed default font to support more languages.

Encoded .txt files as UNF-8 instead of ANSI so accented characters show up in game

Rewrote some kitsune dialogue.

Adjusted Puppetry tooltip

Adjusted Possession tooltip

Adjusted Rainbow Gem tooltip

Added more special seeds. Some special seeds are summoned with unique outfits.

Slimes can now have hair color that does not match their body color

Centaur tail color now matches hair color

Some centaurs can now have reddish/orange coats