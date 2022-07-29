The COSMIC DARKSIDE Grindstone Update

The Cosmic Darkside is here!

Grindstone just received a huge new update, and it's sure to challenge the most hardened stonegrinders.

Did you think your journey was over once reaching the summit of Grindstone Mountain? Think again! A meteor from behind the stars will tear open a hole to the Cosmic Darkside - pass through this portal to the Mystic's Realm, where new enemies, new challenges, new items, and 60 cosmic levels await.

(version number is v1.1.29-4284041r, for those looking to confirm their update)

Oh no, it's Osmium!

There's trouble in the Mystic's Cosmic Realm, and it all starts with Osmium!

It's nasty stuff! Once Osmium gets into something, it can cause all kinds of problems. The creeps you're used to slashing through, for example, become a bit tougher - and even worse, they'll eventually burst, spreading new osmium infections nearby! Not even grindstones are safe from infection, so be on guard!



Destroying an infected enemy will release a loose chunk of Osmium. Be sure to grab it quickly, before it has a chance to explode and spread even more infection.

Luckily, you can also use Osmium as a resource to craft powerful new gear - you're gonna need it!

Cosmic Features

New Game+ mode called the Cosmic Darkside (obvs)

New enemy types

New hazard: new "Osmium" hazard

New level objective: clear all osmium infection from Cosmic Darkside levels.

New category of gear: new Osmium-based weapons

New outfit with ability: New Hazmat suit.

New cutscene animation: New Intro cutscene for the Cosmic Darkside.

New Cosmic Darkside background music and ambience

Various Gameplay + bug fixes

How to access

The Cosmic Darkside unlocks after defeating level 200, at the end of the Lost Lair. Shortly after you've done this, a meteor will strike near the town of Hjellhole, at the base of the Mountain.

This meteor opens up a portal into the Mystic's Realm. Simply pass through this portal to access the new levels - good luck!

The Cosmos are Growing...

This is just the beginning of your journey into the Cosmic Darkside! Stay tuned for future updates, as the cosmic infection spreads beyond these initial levels and into new biomes....

Thanks, Stonegrinders of Steam!

Thanks for helping make our recent Steam launch a success, stonegrinders! We're thrilled to bring you this free update, alongside all the other great content packed into the game. Enjoy your puzzle-battles, tell a friend, and we'll see you on the Mountain!