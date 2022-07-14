Exodemic 1.1

Welcome to the first "major" post-release update. It's been so great to see people enjoying the game! The feedback has been flowing in, primarily around game balance, so that will be the focus of this update. Let's dive in!

Missile Rework

Let's face it--Guided Missiles were pretty OP. I've made some changes to make them slightly less OP. In particular, each of your missiles now has a limited lifetime, if it can't reach an enemy before that time elapses, you're out of luck! When you have a missile ready, you'll see a red missile around your ship, and all enemies in range will be indicated with a red target. Be sure to save the missile until enemies are in range!

Map Generation Improvements

Don't you hate it when your first encounters on a run are all Mechanics and Doctors? Me too! So I fixed it! Now, you're more likely to see shops, Scrappers, and Tinkerers early game, with Mechanics and Doctors being more likely in the end-game. This should make runs feel more consistent and avoid situations where the map feels unwinnable.

Other Balance Changes

Scrapper is now much more likely to give you higher-quality augments than previously

Hyper Shot projectile speed buff has been decreased across the board

Enemy Indicators

There is now a subtle green particle effect around a planet whenever there are still enemies in orbit. When you clear a planet, you get a happy little sound effect and particle explosion. Because who doesn't like a little dopamine?

Many of these changes came from suggestions from players like you! Join the Discord to give any suggestions or feedback you may have about the game!