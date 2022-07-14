The Big Faction Update!

Greetings, Prisoners!
I hope you've been enjoying your saunterings in the strange world of Dread Delusion. We're excited to put out a rather large content update, with a focus of deepening the Faction systems and giving players more to explore and see. So let's get started!
First up, we've added a sprawling mine complex to the underbelly of Hallowshire, designed by the fantastic Aaron Taecker-Wyss. This not only adds a more intricate dungeon-space that was lacking from Hallowshire, but it provides a new way to gain crafting upgrades for your weapons!
Speaking of which, crafting has been overhauled. You will now need more ores to upgrade weapons, and we've added a shiny new weapon tier; Emberian.
(Please note that, because the Emberian weapons are meant as late-game upgrades, they're pretty hard to obtain at the moment. Hard, but not impossible.)
Speaking of resources, across the Oneiric Isles you'll encounter a new resource, encased in an emerald conch of sorts. These 'Godlets', as they're called by the locals, can be used as a currency to further your standing with factions. (Cute little buggers, aren't they?)
Next up we've added a new flying island to the skies of Hallowshire. This is ruled by the mystic Wikkan Coven of the Worm and features a bunch of nooks and crannies. Expect more peculiar denizens to pop up here in the future, including a moth-related deity...
We've also added a load more lore books to the world, and each one features a bespoke illustration by the amazing comics artist Artyom Trakhanov, whose style is simply sublime. I've been following Artyom's work for a while now, and the chance to include his work in the game is really humbling.
And that about wraps it up for this post! There's still a lot in store for the future of Dread Delusion. We've been listening closely to the great feedback our playerbase has been giving the team. Mechanics like music placements, stat-weights, and player interaction are just a few of the things we've been looking into, so stay tuned!
And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.
_
Patch Notes
_
Major:
- Added New Location: The Wikkan Isle
- Added New Dungeon: Hallowshire Mines
- Added New Spell: Spectral Flachette
- Added New Weapon Type: Emberian
- Added New Ore Type: Emberian Ore
- Added "Faction Collectors" - NPCs who will buy Godshells for cash & faction rep
Balancing:
- Boosted spell damage & Spellcast skill damage multiplier
- Minor tweaks to stamina's relation to physical damage
- Minor tweaks to fall damage calculation
Miscellaneous:
- Added a new type of teleporter: Mirrors! These will serve as a quick way to exit dungeons and other areas as well as a robust way to move around environments.
- Changed crafting/upgrade and item coding
- Added lore books around the world, complete with illustrations
- Thread-based clothing now upgrades 3 Levels instead of 2
- Added chests and redistributed certain pieces of loot across the isle
- Added Godshells pickups around Hallowshire
- Added a big vertical shell to the swamp area of Hallowshire
- Tweaks were made to the movement system
- Increased what the max sensitivity can be set to
- Added a tab in the menu for tracking the player's reputation with different factions
- Changed all beds to be either 'restable', 'unsafe' or 'owned'. Using unsafe beds may result in the player being mugged or awoken by an enemy.
- Minor UI tweaks
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed calculations regarding stamina and attack damage
- Fixed certain materials not displaying accurately
- Fixed minor enemy navigation issues
_
