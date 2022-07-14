The Big Faction Update!

Greetings, Prisoners!

I hope you've been enjoying your saunterings in the strange world of Dread Delusion. We're excited to put out a rather large content update, with a focus of deepening the Faction systems and giving players more to explore and see. So let's get started!



First up, we've added a sprawling mine complex to the underbelly of Hallowshire, designed by the fantastic Aaron Taecker-Wyss. This not only adds a more intricate dungeon-space that was lacking from Hallowshire, but it provides a new way to gain crafting upgrades for your weapons!

Speaking of which, crafting has been overhauled. You will now need more ores to upgrade weapons, and we've added a shiny new weapon tier; Emberian.

(Please note that, because the Emberian weapons are meant as late-game upgrades, they're pretty hard to obtain at the moment. Hard, but not impossible.)

Speaking of resources, across the Oneiric Isles you'll encounter a new resource, encased in an emerald conch of sorts. These 'Godlets', as they're called by the locals, can be used as a currency to further your standing with factions. (Cute little buggers, aren't they?)



Next up we've added a new flying island to the skies of Hallowshire. This is ruled by the mystic Wikkan Coven of the Worm and features a bunch of nooks and crannies. Expect more peculiar denizens to pop up here in the future, including a moth-related deity...



We've also added a load more lore books to the world, and each one features a bespoke illustration by the amazing comics artist Artyom Trakhanov, whose style is simply sublime. I've been following Artyom's work for a while now, and the chance to include his work in the game is really humbling.

And that about wraps it up for this post! There's still a lot in store for the future of Dread Delusion. We've been listening closely to the great feedback our playerbase has been giving the team. Mechanics like music placements, stat-weights, and player interaction are just a few of the things we've been looking into, so stay tuned!

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.

Patch Notes

Major:

Added New Location: The Wikkan Isle

Added New Dungeon: Hallowshire Mines

Added New Spell: Spectral Flachette

Added New Weapon Type: Emberian

Added New Ore Type: Emberian Ore

Added "Faction Collectors" - NPCs who will buy Godshells for cash & faction rep

Balancing:

Boosted spell damage & Spellcast skill damage multiplier

Minor tweaks to stamina's relation to physical damage

Minor tweaks to fall damage calculation

Miscellaneous:

Added a new type of teleporter: Mirrors! These will serve as a quick way to exit dungeons and other areas as well as a robust way to move around environments.

Changed crafting/upgrade and item coding

Added lore books around the world, complete with illustrations

Thread-based clothing now upgrades 3 Levels instead of 2

Levels instead of Added chests and redistributed certain pieces of loot across the isle

Added Godshells pickups around Hallowshire

Added a big vertical shell to the swamp area of Hallowshire

Tweaks were made to the movement system

Increased what the max sensitivity can be set to

Added a tab in the menu for tracking the player's reputation with different factions

Changed all beds to be either 'restable', 'unsafe' or 'owned'. Using unsafe beds may result in the player being mugged or awoken by an enemy.

result in the player being mugged or awoken by an enemy. Minor UI tweaks

Bug Fixes:

Fixed calculations regarding stamina and attack damage

Fixed certain materials not displaying accurately

Fixed minor enemy navigation issues

