 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FIREFIGHT RELOADED update for 14 July 2022

Update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA Released (07-14-2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9123398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA.

NOTE: This update only applies to the "endgame-beta" beta branch.

  • Linux: Recompiled FIREFIGHT RELOADED on glibc v2.31
  • Added custom sound script support!
    -- Scripts with _custom or _override suffixes will have sounds read by FIREFIGHT RELOADED, without needing to modify the sound manifest files.
    -- This makes it easier for the creation of custom weapons, custom map sounds, and more!

Be sure to join our Discord server here: https://discord.gg/4MfShzF for more future updates!

Changed depots in twilight-alicorn-dev branch

View more data in app history for build 9123398
FIREFIGHT RELOADED Windows Content Depot 397681
FIREFIGHT RELOADED Linux/SteamOS Content Depot 397683
FIREFIGHT RELOADED Steam Deck Content Depot 397685
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link