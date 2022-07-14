Update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA Released (07-14-2022)

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA.
NOTE: This update only applies to the "endgame-beta" beta branch.
- Linux: Recompiled FIREFIGHT RELOADED on glibc v2.31
- Added custom sound script support!
-- Scripts with _custom or _override suffixes will have sounds read by FIREFIGHT RELOADED, without needing to modify the sound manifest files.
-- This makes it easier for the creation of custom weapons, custom map sounds, and more!
