MAJOR UPDATE

Head 2 Head's Survival mode gets a huge Roguelike update!

In Survival mode, you get 3 randomly rolled stat buffs of different rarities after each battle. You get 5 after each boss fight. These buffs can help you reach higher and higher into the survival tower. If you come across some weak buffs that are not helpful, you can spend Skull Tokens to reroll your buff spread.

WAY MORE content and updates coming to Head 2 Head. Stay tuned!