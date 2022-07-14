2.2.1 is out! Fixes the no-save issue, and other stuff

The Dead Forest and general fixes/additions:
- MAJOR: Fixed the issue where the game would not generate a save file + folder upon first boot-up of the game.
- MID-GAME SPOILER: [spoiler]The Escape button now has a button prompt for keyboard. 2.2.0 added a prompt but only for controller for some reason![/spoiler]
The Machinist fixes/additions:
- 200% SPOILER: [spoiler]Fixed the issue where Gilded Popgoes wouldn't be preserved upon New Game unless you had him equipped. Now he will be preserved no matter what. Hopefully! A big apology to anyone who lost their Gilded Popgoes when New Gameing in 2.2.0.[/spoiler]
Thank you for your patience everyone.
We are working on getting the soundtrack ready for a Steam release. Maybe this week!
- Kane
Changed files in this update