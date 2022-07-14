Massive shoutout to PrinceZander for reporting the cause of brushes getting scaled. Turns out it was the projector transparency slider being always visible, used when the canvas is at a larger scale. This is fixed now. I've also made the projector icons a constant scale, while I was working on that bit anyway.
Vermillion update for 14 July 2022
Fixed brushes getting scaled by projector transparency slider.
