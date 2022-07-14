 Skip to content

Vermillion update for 14 July 2022

Fixed brushes getting scaled by projector transparency slider.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Massive shoutout to PrinceZander for reporting the cause of brushes getting scaled. Turns out it was the projector transparency slider being always visible, used when the canvas is at a larger scale. This is fixed now. I've also made the projector icons a constant scale, while I was working on that bit anyway.

