This is a very small update but makes the volume slider and the three sliders if you own the "Ten Million Colors" DLC work smoother and better.

The only other change to the game is now if you have the game paused and hit the Escape key, you'll be taken back to the main welcome screen rather the game completely exiting to Windows.

See you in the fields of cobras! ..Be careful out there! =)

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS (Solo Indie Game Developer)