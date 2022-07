Share · View all patches · Build 9123062 · Last edited 14 July 2022 – 18:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

Fixed level points disappearing for nothing

Trees not saving issue fixed

Improvements

The number of workers has been increased

We will continue to improve the game with your feedback, don't forget to give feedback. Thank you for your interest.