Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.42

Hello everyone! KotC 2 version 1.42 is here, and it has the Barbarian class upgrade! Yay!

It also has a lot of code designed to accelerate gameplay. You should be able to see a difference both while playing and using the editor.

The new version may have new bugs, so if you find any, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. Thank you!!

Here's the list of changes in version 1.42:

Upgraded the Barbarian class with the 12 Spirit Animals and several new feats: Extended Spirit Animals , Fast Spirit Animal Elephant , and Improved Spirit Animal Elephant . Barbarians with the Elephant spirit can also take the feat Breath Weapon Shaping (it will apply both to the Elephant spirit and the Drake's breath weapon). The Barbarian class now also gets the feat Die Hard for free at level 1, a bonus feat at level 2, two Rage uses per day from level 1 and more afterwards, and a higher Damage Reduction that increases to DR 10 by level 20. Please see the in-game character-class chart for details. Also, entering a Rage now does not take any time at all. Previously, it was processed as a free action. The change means that you can enter a Rage and then use a free-action Spirit Animal power, and you'll still have your move action and standard action available this turn.

during combat and elsewhere. Fixed a bug with the effect of the Druid's Earth Sphere on the spell Magic Stone .

on the spell . Fixed a bug preventing you from unlocking Archmage mode Steam/GOG achievements when you have a Cloudtop or Guardian Half-Giant in the party. Please start a new game to obtain the achievements.

when you have a Cloudtop or Guardian Half-Giant in the party. Please start a new game to obtain the achievements. Fixed several bugs concerning the Paladin's spell Holy Sword . Also, the spell Holy Sword will now grant a +2 bonus to all Damage Rolls , increasing to +4 from level 17.

. Also, the spell Holy Sword will now grant a bonus to all , increasing to from level 17. Fixed a bug with the Ratmen in the Low Sewers when you select the [Assassin] skill option. Also fixed a scrolling issue when you select that option.

in the Low Sewers when you select the [Assassin] skill option. Also fixed a scrolling issue when you select that option. Fixed a bug with the Creature Wizard applying the effect of some Barbarian and Samurai feats two times when creating a character or monster.

applying the effect of some Barbarian and Samurai feats two times when creating a character or monster. Fixed errors in the help entry for the Haste condition. Fixed errors in the spell descriptions for the Death Knight Life Drain and the spells associated with supernatural Cleric Domain Powers. Improved the help entry for Special Abilities with some details about supernatural and extraordinary abilities.

condition. Fixed errors in the spell descriptions for the Death Knight Life Drain and the spells associated with supernatural Cleric Domain Powers. Improved the with some details about supernatural and extraordinary abilities. Fixed a bug with the Damage Reduction ability of the Barbarian and Samurai, and the feats that increase the DR.

ability of the Barbarian and Samurai, and the feats that increase the DR. Fixed a tooltip issue in the Level-Up screen .

. In Augury of Chaos, when leaving the inn, any blood stains on the floor of the first level of the inn resulting from your battles will be cleared. Also added a script command to do this for any map of any module.

Thank You So Much For Your Support, Legendary Heroes of the Realm! Enjoy! :-)