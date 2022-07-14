 Skip to content

iRacing update for 14 July 2022

2022 Season 3 Steam Hotfix [2022.07.06.02]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Hotfix contains a small change to the method which Steam uses to launch iRacing.

No content or sim changes have been made in this update.

Changed files in this update

iRacing Windows - Retail Depot 266411
