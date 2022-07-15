Patch notes for update of patch 1.0.3 - July 15th, 2022

Good morning everyone,

We are very sorry for the inconvenience you had with multiplayer since patch 1.0.3 . While the patch has helped some with their issues in participating in a multiplayer game, unfortunately for others it has made the situation worse.

Since the first reports of issues with multiplayer since the patch was released, we worked until late in the evening to find a solution without success. So we decided to revert some of our changes regarding multiplayer to the status from before - this happens with this little update (build number: 660451)!

Be assured that we will keep working on the issue for the coming time.

Thanks for your understanding and patience.