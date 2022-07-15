 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Guild 3 update for 15 July 2022

Patch notes for update of patch 1.0.3 - July 15th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9122922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good morning everyone,

We are very sorry for the inconvenience you had with multiplayer since patch 1.0.3 . While the patch has helped some with their issues in participating in a multiplayer game, unfortunately for others it has made the situation worse.

Since the first reports of issues with multiplayer since the patch was released, we worked until late in the evening to find a solution without success. So we decided to revert some of our changes regarding multiplayer to the status from before - this happens with this little update (build number: 660451)!

Be assured that we will keep working on the issue for the coming time.

Thanks for your understanding and patience.

Changed files in this update

The Guild 3 Content Depot 311261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link