Captain’s diary #27: Fan art contest and update v0.4.8

Hi everyone, I am Captain Zuff, the newly appointed community manager for Mafi Games and I am excited to present the 26th edition of the Captain’s diary which is about the latest update and fan art contest! Let’s get started.
Update v0.4.8 and experimental branch
Note: Full patch notes are at the end of this update.
Today we’ve launched a larger update v0.4.8 which is a little special because it’s the first update that was published to the experimental branch a few days in advance. Many curious players have already tested it and this gives us more confidence that there are no new issues.
We will keep this pattern of publishing larger patches to the experimental branch in the future so if you are interested in having new features and fixes earlier at the cost of a slightly less stable game, feel free to join! Saves are always compatible going from lower to higher versions, but not the other way around. It is always safe to go from main to experimental branch, but if you’d like to leave the experimental branch and keep your save, you can only do so if the game version in the main branch has caught up with experimental and is the same.
You can join the experimental branch by choosing “experimental” under “betas” in the game settings.
Notable new features from v0.4.8
Discarding products from shipyard
We’ve Added a new option to discard products from the shipyard. This was a highly requested feature as some people were finding their shipyards overflowing with items not needed anymore. Also, a shipyard overloaded with cargo cannot offload cargo on your ship.
Now you can remove any item (besides waste products) from your shipyard instantly with a click.
Fixed and improved dumping logic
Side by side comparison of the old and new dumping logic.
We fixed multiple more issues with dumping:
- Faster rejection of unreachable designations.
- Trucks will not give up on searching a valid place for dumping until all possible places are tested.
- Trucks will no longer break building assignment rules when the initial dumping was interrupted.
- Fixed issues where large dump trucks could not reach dumping designations because of their size.
Unreachable designations and current goal visualizations
We know that the dumping of excess material on terrain can be frustrating at times. Especially when a truck is not dumping and there is no indication why. To improve this, more helpful job statuses in the truck inspector window are now shown, and when a stuck truck is selected, there are new visual indicators pointing to designations that are unreachable.
Additionally, all vehicles now show their goal when navigating.
Notice the new truck job description and unreachable designations marked by the orangen lines.
Other Quality of Life Changes
Added shift + click to assign and unassign 5 vehicles at once.
This can be used on Tree Harvesters as well!
Added double click to toggle research node.
Quickly build up that queue!
Added right click to clear a research node from the queue.
Aaaaand it's gone, just like that!
New landfill texture
Less repetitive and looks more like a landfill!
Fan art contest
Open up your MS Paint, Gimp, Photoshop, or use real-life art supplies and show us what you got! Win a COI Supporter Edition for you or a friend, as well as our awesome soundtrack! Plus a COI T-Shirt once available (by the end of the year).
Rules:
- Submit a fan art (drawing, meme, etc.) with COI theme to #fan-art channel on our Discord server
- Art must be your original creation
- Submissions are open until Sunday the 24th
- We will announce winners in the next edition of Captain’s diary.
And for some inspiration, take a look at this awesome watercolor painting made by a friend of Captain Marek a few months ago!
Excavator during sunset in watercolor by Kejia Cao
Patch notes for v0.4.8
* Added option to discard products from shipyard (except waste products).
* If a shipyard collapses when the ship is docked, it will now properly re-dock at another shipyard.
* Fixed and improved dumping logic.
- Faster rejection of unreachable designations.
- Trucks will not give up on searching a valid place for dumping until all possible places are tested.
- Trucks will no longer break building assignment rules when the initial dumping was interrupted.
* Added shift + click to (un)assign 5 vehicles at once.
* Added double click to toggle research node.
* Added right click to clear a research node from the queue.
* Added visualization of unreachable terrain designations for trucks and excavators.
* Added visualization of the current navigation goal for all vehicles.
* Added an option to rename world map mines and oil rigs.
* Improved navigation of rocket transporters that will only try to navigate to launch pads that are empty and no other transporter is headed there. Transporters will no longer queue in front of launch pads.
* Added missing computing demand for rocket assembly building.
* Improved terrain texture for landfill.
* Updated vehicle barrier textures so that they better match when built in long rows.
* Reserved ocean areas are now turned on during terrain designation and construction of buildings with ocean constraints.
* Fixed world map upgrades that were not cancelable.
* Fixed issues where large dump trucks could not reach dumping designations because of its size.
* Fixed a rare case where a truck could keep turning in a circle indefinitely.
* Settlement modules now won't accept products until constructed.
* Nuclear reactors can now be flipped.
* Improved performance of many UI elements, especially machines with long recipe lists.
* Mine tower and Farm inspectors are now scrollable.
* Fixed incorrect idle vehicles count in UI when there were no vehicles.
* Added option to disable notifications for well pumps.
* Fixed issue where starvation was killing pops in other settlements than where it was happening.
* Trucks no longer queue for paused excavators.
* Added input normalization for waste sorting plant.
* Copy tool also copies mine tower config including assigned buildings.
* Updated translations, thanks to everyone who is contributing!
Changed files in this update