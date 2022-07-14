Captain’s diary #27: Fan art contest and update v0.4.8

Hi everyone, I am Captain Zuff, the newly appointed community manager for Mafi Games and I am excited to present the 26th edition of the Captain’s diary which is about the latest update and fan art contest! Let’s get started.

Note: Full patch notes are at the end of this update.

Today we’ve launched a larger update v0.4.8 which is a little special because it’s the first update that was published to the experimental branch a few days in advance. Many curious players have already tested it and this gives us more confidence that there are no new issues.

We will keep this pattern of publishing larger patches to the experimental branch in the future so if you are interested in having new features and fixes earlier at the cost of a slightly less stable game, feel free to join! Saves are always compatible going from lower to higher versions, but not the other way around. It is always safe to go from main to experimental branch, but if you’d like to leave the experimental branch and keep your save, you can only do so if the game version in the main branch has caught up with experimental and is the same.



You can join the experimental branch by choosing “experimental” under “betas” in the game settings.

Notable new features from v0.4.8

Discarding products from shipyard

We’ve Added a new option to discard products from the shipyard. This was a highly requested feature as some people were finding their shipyards overflowing with items not needed anymore. Also, a shipyard overloaded with cargo cannot offload cargo on your ship.



Now you can remove any item (besides waste products) from your shipyard instantly with a click.

Fixed and improved dumping logic



Side by side comparison of the old and new dumping logic.

We fixed multiple more issues with dumping:

Faster rejection of unreachable designations.

Trucks will not give up on searching a valid place for dumping until all possible places are tested.

Trucks will no longer break building assignment rules when the initial dumping was interrupted.

Fixed issues where large dump trucks could not reach dumping designations because of their size.

Unreachable designations and current goal visualizations

We know that the dumping of excess material on terrain can be frustrating at times. Especially when a truck is not dumping and there is no indication why. To improve this, more helpful job statuses in the truck inspector window are now shown, and when a stuck truck is selected, there are new visual indicators pointing to designations that are unreachable.

Additionally, all vehicles now show their goal when navigating.



Notice the new truck job description and unreachable designations marked by the orangen lines.

Other Quality of Life Changes

Added shift + click to assign and unassign 5 vehicles at once.



This can be used on Tree Harvesters as well!

Added double click to toggle research node.



Quickly build up that queue!

Added right click to clear a research node from the queue.



Aaaaand it's gone, just like that!

New landfill texture



Less repetitive and looks more like a landfill!

Fan art contest

Open up your MS Paint, Gimp, Photoshop, or use real-life art supplies and show us what you got! Win a COI Supporter Edition for you or a friend, as well as our awesome soundtrack! Plus a COI T-Shirt once available (by the end of the year).

Rules:

Submit a fan art (drawing, meme, etc.) with COI theme to #fan-art channel on our Discord server

Art must be your original creation

Submissions are open until Sunday the 24th

We will announce winners in the next edition of Captain’s diary.

And for some inspiration, take a look at this awesome watercolor painting made by a friend of Captain Marek a few months ago!



Excavator during sunset in watercolor by Kejia Cao

Patch notes for v0.4.8