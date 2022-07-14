Join the Aim Lab Mobile Public Beta! Available now free on Android & iOS!



Aim Lab Mobile blends cutting-edge performance tracking and analytics with AI-based training to make you better at the games you love. Now you can take your training on the go and improve your aim anytime, anywhere. Available right now for both Android and iOS devices in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for free!

Rebuilt From The Ground Up

With a revamped visual style, unique gun models and maps, and optimized to maximize performance on smartphones and tablets, Aim Lab has been rebuilt from the ground up for the mobile experience.

Train For Your Favorite Mobile FPS Game and customize your training

Train for your favorite mobile FPS games with game-specific presets or custom settings like aim assist and controls. Customize your gamepad layout and even create custom weapons and recoil patterns.

Show Off To Friends & Rivals

Showcase achievements and new ranks in your profile for others to see as you climb the global leaderboards. Challenge friends and rivals to beat your high scores and add other players to custom leaderboards where you can compare their stats to your own.

Test Your Skills In Timed Events

Unlock special rewards by completing unique tasks in limited-time events, finish daily challenges to rank up, and train with specific playlists to help you warm up and keep improving.

Download Aim Lab Mobile for free today!

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gg.statespace.aimlab

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/aim-lab-mobile/id1616550573

Official Web Site: https://games.aimlab.gg/mobile

If you aren't already following us, check out @aimlabmobile on Twitter, Instagram & TikTok for more awesome events, memes, and training tips. Join the Aim Lab Mobile community on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) where you can report bugs, play with friends or let us know any suggestions or feedback for Aim Lab Mobile. You can also check out the [subreddit](reddit.com/r/aimlab) to let us know of any feature requests you have or to just come and hang out with the community & our devs!