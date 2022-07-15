Patch V 0.1.5

Hello!
I have spent the past few weeks completely replacing the UI and I hope that you guys enjoy the new look :) Reported bugs have also been fixed and there has been some changes to performance related things that should improve FPS for everyone!
Thanks for your continued support, I very much appreciate it.
Completely overhauled every UI element in the game, also, Globes, am I right?
Added a much more powerful loot filter.
Fixed a bug with various Set items proccing unintentionally.
Reduced the chance for Bounty Portals to spawn.
Fixed a bug with Ground Slam.
Reduced Enemy Crit Power.
Improved the culling of Items to increase FPS when clearing zones.
Improved Projectile tracking over elevated terrain.
Improved AI Movement.
Fixed a bug with Nature's Recipe wording.
Various backend coding improvements that should help FPS during combat.
Spears now require Dexterity instead of Strength.
Fixed a visaul bug with Glimmering Flame.
improved movement near edges of cliffs which should prevent falling/sliding down them.
Stayed tuned for the next update which will include another Endgame activity: Fragments!
Cheers,
Sam
Changed files in this update