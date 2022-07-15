Patch V 0.1.5

Hello!

I have spent the past few weeks completely replacing the UI and I hope that you guys enjoy the new look :) Reported bugs have also been fixed and there has been some changes to performance related things that should improve FPS for everyone!

Thanks for your continued support, I very much appreciate it.

Completely overhauled every UI element in the game, also, Globes, am I right?

Added a much more powerful loot filter.

Fixed a bug with various Set items proccing unintentionally.

Reduced the chance for Bounty Portals to spawn.

Fixed a bug with Ground Slam.

Reduced Enemy Crit Power.

Improved the culling of Items to increase FPS when clearing zones.

Improved Projectile tracking over elevated terrain.

Improved AI Movement.

Fixed a bug with Nature's Recipe wording.

Various backend coding improvements that should help FPS during combat.

Spears now require Dexterity instead of Strength.

Fixed a visaul bug with Glimmering Flame.

improved movement near edges of cliffs which should prevent falling/sliding down them.

Stayed tuned for the next update which will include another Endgame activity: Fragments!

Cheers,

Sam