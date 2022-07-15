【Playmeow】Coming! Coming! They are coming with the dreams!🏥《 Harem of Nurses 》🚑 Released!! 🏥

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778320/_/





🚑 Story 🚑

“If I had a chance, if only I had some extraordinary power…”

Newly unemployed, I was daydreaming of a harem while walking down the street, when an arrogant hottie in a luxury car interrupted me. Could a hypnosis device I accidentally found on the bus be my chance to making my dreams come true?

“Good, you have satisfied your master. Now you need to remember my orders.” “Make sure you choose the best women carefully, I’m very picky.”

After this first taste of sweet victory, I started planning my own harem. The arrogant female doctor, the gentle big-sister-type nurse, the cute girlfriend-type nurse, the strict teacher-type nurse, and the weak MILF... were all in my grasp.





Will I be able to enjoy all the benefits of my desires and get away with it, or will I be punished, paying a price for the power and losing everything?

✦ Upcoming ✦

