 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ravenous Devils update for 18 July 2022

Endless mode update

Share · View all patches · Build 9122032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,
Ravenous Devils endless mode is now available with this new patch, we suggest you to try this mode once finished the main game.
We also introduce Thai language with this update.

The goal of the "Endless Mode" is to survive the policeman inspections and recurring taxes. If you get caught murdering someone or if you don't pay taxes when they occur you will be arrested.

Here you can find out about the new content and challenges.

You can now customize the shops look buying the walls and floors in the "skins" tab, these are available also in the story mode:

When you kill a client the "Wanted level" will increase

The more the "Wanted level" increases the more will be the chances that a policeman will come inspect Percival's tailor room.

You can lower the "Wanted level" by not killing customers. Percival's customers in the tailor room will now generate an order. You can sell them a cloth to get some money and decrease the "Wanted level". If you don't sell them a cloth, when they leave, your "Wanted level" will decrease anyway, but you won't get any money.

If you don't have meat, because you are not killing customers, you can prepare new recipes that don't involve any kind of meat in the cooking process. Keep in mind that these new recipes are less worth than the meat-based recipes.

There's a new machine that produces flour in the greenhouse, check it out, it's pretty funny :)

Have fun with this new mode!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1615291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link