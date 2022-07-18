Endless mode update

Hey everyone,

Ravenous Devils endless mode is now available with this new patch, we suggest you to try this mode once finished the main game.

We also introduce Thai language with this update.

The goal of the "Endless Mode" is to survive the policeman inspections and recurring taxes. If you get caught murdering someone or if you don't pay taxes when they occur you will be arrested.

Here you can find out about the new content and challenges.

You can now customize the shops look buying the walls and floors in the "skins" tab, these are available also in the story mode:

When you kill a client the "Wanted level" will increase

The more the "Wanted level" increases the more will be the chances that a policeman will come inspect Percival's tailor room.

You can lower the "Wanted level" by not killing customers. Percival's customers in the tailor room will now generate an order. You can sell them a cloth to get some money and decrease the "Wanted level". If you don't sell them a cloth, when they leave, your "Wanted level" will decrease anyway, but you won't get any money.

If you don't have meat, because you are not killing customers, you can prepare new recipes that don't involve any kind of meat in the cooking process. Keep in mind that these new recipes are less worth than the meat-based recipes.

There's a new machine that produces flour in the greenhouse, check it out, it's pretty funny :)

Have fun with this new mode!