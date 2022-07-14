 Skip to content

House Flipper update for 14 July 2022

Is it a plane? Is it a bird? No. It’s… the Pawsome Update!

Since the release of House Flipper - Pets DLC, we’ve been doing our best to make it as enjoyable as it could be. All of this wouldn’t be possible without your support and feedback, so we appreciate the amount of comments we’ve received. If you still have any ideas or questions about the game, feel free to send us a message.

We’re a little bit more than two months away from the release, so we thought it’d be the perfect time to bring up to life our biggest update yet, and we’re aware that many of you have been waiting for the new content and changes that it’ll introduce. There are many new things for you to try out, so wait no longer and jump into the Cozy Village!

The Pawsome Update comes with:

20% discount on Pets DLC on Steam
Rats <3
Three brand-new cat and dog breeds <3
Two new parrots <3
Ability to comb dogs, kitties, and bunnies
Optional hats for your pets
Dogs jumping and sitting on a selection of beds and sofas.
Brand-new wagon house for you to flip
25+ new items at your disposal
Improved user pictures mechanic with adding variants of custom frames and user images
Steam Deck support improvements
And many, many more!

Have a lovely time flipping!

