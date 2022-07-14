First XEL Patch released!

Dear community,

We would like to thank you for a great launch of our first major title XEL. We are still thrilled we came this far and made our dream come true.

We keep reading your comments and reviews and appreciate all your feedback. We are currently working on a major update (1.0.4) that will address lots of bugs and requested features (such as a quest marker or remappable controls on gamepads). We don’t have a date yet for the patch, but rest assured we are working tirelessly to push it out as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, we uploaded a first patch today, fixing some of the annoying stuff, such as blockers in certain areas that prevented a few players from progressing.

A full list of the changes, which are live now, can be found below:

Fixed Terminal in Glacial Glades (some players were not able to open the door to the Glacial Glades)

Fixed several out of bounds / falling through world bugs

Fixed Evander re-appearing again after dying

Added Chinese, Japanese and Korean character names

Updated Chinese and Japanese Localization

Additional Video Compression and Codec changes

Some Animation tweaks

Some UI tweaks

Fixed Dialogue bugs where players could walk away from quest-relevant NPCs

Fixed Discord- and FAQ-links in main menu not working

You can expect more bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements within the next couple of days and weeks to improve XEL’s experience.

We did identify some smaller issues with this patch that we are also working to fix for the next update:

Coming back to the main menu, you might need to click your mouse once to be able to select anything

Restarting the game might reset your master audio to 0

An active dialogue audio may be played until the end even when the player goes back into main menu

Thank you for your support and patience so far.

Tiny Roar & Assemble Entertainment