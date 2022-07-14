Knightlife is out now!

Now the time has finally come. The game is finally released. So, what can you expect?

Well, there is a large open game world with about 20 quests, different weapons and a story to explore. But, this is just the beginning!

The game is supposed to grow with time and the help of the community. The storyline ends in Maplehold, which is the village in the autumn biome. From there on, the ruler Leopold still has control over this village. This will be the focus of the next updates, so the storyline will be constantly expanded.

The following content is also planned for the next updates:

More variety of weapons

Magic

Smithing

Character stats and progression

Boss fights

New quests

So stay tuned and have a great day!