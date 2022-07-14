 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knightlife update for 14 July 2022

Knightlife is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9121880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now the time has finally come. The game is finally released. So, what can you expect?

Well, there is a large open game world with about 20 quests, different weapons and a story to explore. But, this is just the beginning!

The game is supposed to grow with time and the help of the community. The storyline ends in Maplehold, which is the village in the autumn biome. From there on, the ruler Leopold still has control over this village. This will be the focus of the next updates, so the storyline will be constantly expanded.

The following content is also planned for the next updates:

  • More variety of weapons
  • Magic
  • Smithing
  • Character stats and progression
  • Boss fights
  • New quests

So stay tuned and have a great day!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1874511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link