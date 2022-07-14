A new Store Simulation and Universal Render Pipeline integration.

I’ve been working on two large updates for the last nine days. A major update to the store simulation and integrating the unity universal rendering pipeline.

The Store Simulation

One major part of the game is the story simulation and as the game evolves the store simulation has to adapt to take into account the news features that are being introduced. As a result, the code can begin to look quite messy. During these last few days, the simulation code got cleaned up and some new code was introduced to make the simulation results more accurate.

The Universal Rendering Pipeline.

To create this game, I am using a real-time development platform called Unity and to access newer functionality, the whole game rendering pipeline had to be updated. This is now completed.

User Interface.

With more and more information getting added to the interface, it’s time to slowly move away from the original design and try to make each view more readable. I’ve begun working on this and adjustments will continue to occur as I refine the look of the interface.

In this update you will find

• Update the marketing view.

• Update the finance view.

• Update the daily result view.

• Update of the Sigil of Baphomet view.

Fixes and tweaks.

Fix graph profits would sometimes display 0 instead to of the current value.

Now the profits graph properly shows negative values.

Buying Simulation fix. ( Clients would cue and not buy anything. )

Price adjustment - Album price selling price now goes up to 25$

Default Selling price is now 7$ ( tweaking this again.)

Additional new stuff

Art – We have one new character! ( perhaps my favorite character! )

Overtime - Now your staff can work overtime and serve the remaining clients.

Alright, I think I didn’t forget anything – enjoy the new update!