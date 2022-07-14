English
Mercenaries and their shaded version may now drop combat knives.
The Possessed may now drop combat knives.
Added new casting animation for all thunder-related skills. (Including Dr. Yang's Boss Skills.)
Merged 4 sub-storage of the pet service into one big storage. (You no longer need to choose which sub-storage to store/withdraw pets.)
It was coded in 2005. Because of the technical limitation back then, it was 4 pieces of separated memories. Now, they can be linked together.
Nowadays, people probably no longer need to manually play around with memory spaces. They are missing all the funs. :)
It's amazing how flexible I wrote code back then. Thus, hopefully, the transition is smooth and bugless.
Fixed the missing localization message that pops up when all pet storage spaces are full. Also added a sound effect.
简体中文
佣兵和他们的暗影版本现在可能掉落战斗刀。
被附体之人现在可能掉落战斗刀。
对所有的雷电系技能加入了新的施放动画。（包括杨教授的Boss专用技能。）
将4个此前分离的宠物储存空间合并为了一个单独的大型宠物储存空间。（你无需在存放或提取宠物的时候再选择从哪个存储空间里进行操作了。）
旧的代码大约是在2005年写的。当时由于技术限制，使用了4块在内存上分开的空间。现在，他们可以被连接到了一起。
现在很多小朋友们开发游戏的时候估计已经不需要亲自手动管理内存空间了。所有，他们少了很多乐趣。 :)
看到往昔的代码如此灵活是件非常有趣的事情。因此，希望这个改变会非常顺畅并且没有Bug.
修复了在所有宠物存储空间都满了的时候的提示信息没有本地化的问题。并且加入了一个音效。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 14 July 2022
Update, Version 20220714
English
