Dev Update #12: Play With Friends

Welcome to a new update from Century City!

The concept of friendship does not exist on the streets of Century City. Anything that moves threatens your business, possessions and life: do you want to be prey or predator?

However, it is not certain that something new cannot be born from cooperation. When it comes to business, you don't have to be shy about taking Other possibilities...

Let me introduce you to the new feature you will find in Hell Is Others: you can team up with your friends now.

There's more: Alfred found out you can try it out with a friend of yours during the next playtest.

Play with friends

You can invite a friend to your Party from the game menu, by pressing the + button next to your profile image. You will find a list of all your Steam friends.

You can join another friend's Party by accepting their invitation: a notification will appear on the right side of the screen.

Now, you can go down the streets of Century City together. The Party Leader (you can recognise them by the little crown under their profile picture) can call the lift and start the matchmaking.

At the beginning, you will find yourself in different places in the city and you will have to decide what strategy to adopt.

You could even go shopping together.

You will recognise your companion's scent when they are in close proximity, so you won't hear their pulse. Be careful though: unless you look closely, it will be hard to distinguish your partner from the Others. And, should you harm them, they might even think of shooting back at you.

One word of advice: don't get too attached to your companion. Ermete allows you to ride the lift one at a time: you must split up again to return home.

How to join the playtest

The playtest will take place from Friday, July 22nd to Sunday, July 24th. The playtest will last all weekend without interruptions!

You can join by filling up this form 👇

https://forms.gle/TpzZ9eGrGmvW5htN7

