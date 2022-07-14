Workshop Full Release! Custom Question Packs For All!

Hello Tricksters!

The big day is here! Workshop support is now available to all players!

We’re delighted to share that, after a 2-week open-beta, we’re enabling Workshop for all players from today! During the beta creators filled the Workshop with an excellent variety of question packs. From historic myths, fandoms and even languages to learn there’s already loads to test your brain matter against!

In addition, we released multiple beta updates to address user feedback and fix reported issues. Some of the feedback we addressed includes...

Creators told us that they wanted to share packs privately with their friends, so this option can now be set within Trivia Tricks! Additionally, you can also set packs to be totally “Hidden” or, of course, “Public”!

Players told us that unticking every category when they wanted to just enable a few packs was taking too long, so we’ve added a shortcut which turns every enabled category off.

Players told us that they wanted to know the ‘size’ of a Workshop category, so the statistics menu now displays the total questions in a pack and has information on the questions answered in each.

Of course, we’re far from done with Workshop! As our beta shows we’re all ears, so let us know what you want to see in future Workshop updates!

Speaking of ‘far from done’...

Workshop marks the end of our original roadmap, but we’re happy to announce we’ve extended our Early Access plans to include an additional feature. We’ll be keeping this one under wraps until it launches, so stay tuned for more information!

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think. Or come chat with us devs in the Official Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

The full patch notes are as follows...

Workshop for all!! The Workshop has left open beta and is now available to all players now!

We’ve added a "Workshop" section to the Statistics page, allowing users to see how many questions total there are in a Workshop Pack, how many questions have been asked and how many questions have been answered correctly! There’s also a link to the Workshop page of the pack.

Workshop questions now count towards the player's total questions, meaning they now count towards several achievements they didn’t before!

In the Server Menu, lobbies that are playing with at least one Workshop category will display their categories as "Workshop". Lobbies that are not playing with Workshop will display their categories as "Standard".

Added a message to inform players to retry the download if we detect an item download is ‘stuck’. We’re investigating methods of manually retrying failed downloads.

In response to player feedback about the time it takes to deselect the standard categories, we’ve added a new button that turns off every category (Including Workshop).

The "Friends Only" tick-box in the Create & Update menus has been replaced with a new selector that allows for three options; “Public”, “Friends Only” and “Hidden”.

Workshop packs that have already been downloaded to the player's machine will no longer be redownloaded every time they are used, significantly speeding up game start time.

It is no longer necessary to choose an image when updating a Workshop item, instead your existing image can be kept.

If a Workshop pack can't be played due to its visibility settings making it unavailable to some clients of a lobby it will be moved to the end of the Categories menu and have a red "!" in front of it. It may still be selected, but may give a warning when trying to download for players that can’t see it.

If you’re interested in the list of bug fixes that were released during beta, you can find them in the following links! Wave 1 Wave 2 Wave 3 Wave 4

Once again, thank you to all players who partook in the open beta and offered their feedback!

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Added even more questions across all categories, many suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!