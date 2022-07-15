 Skip to content

Bunhouse update for 15 July 2022

Bunhouse Version 1.4.0 Released - The Shiny Update

Build 9121701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Any pokemon fans out there? Everyone loves finding an awesome shiny pokemon - a rare variation of a normal pokemon with a unique color scheme. Well, I thought it would be fun to add "shiny" plants to bunhouse!

Now, you may luck into finding a super rare and differently colored version of the plants you already know and love :)

Check out the full changelog below and I hope you keep enjoying your wonderfully bunny paradise!

Changelog 1.4.0

ADDED: “Shiny” plants

  • Every time you plant a seed in a pot for the first time there is now a rare chance (1%) for the plant to have special coloring
  • Shiny plants are worth ten times more than normal plants
  • Because they are hard to come by, make sure to keep them around and keep them happy - there is no way to get that shiny plant back if it dies, so you’ll have to hope for a new one!
  • You can have infinitely many shinies (and even multiple of the same plant species)
  • Inspecting a plant will show you it is shiny via a sparkle symbol in front of the plant name
  • Shiny plants added:
  • Aloe
  • Calathea
  • Ceratostema Rauhii
  • Cilantro
  • Fittonia
  • Forget Me Not
  • Hibiscus
  • Lemon Button Fern
  • Lily
  • Lucky Bamboo
  • Monstera
  • Olive Tree
  • Orchid
  • Pilea
  • Poppy
  • Pothos
  • Primula Parryi
  • Purple Lupine
  • Purple Oxalis
  • Roses
  • Sinningia Helleri
  • Tradescantia Zebrina
  • Umbrella Plant
    ADDED: New Upgrade - Increase Shiny Chance
  • Increases the chance of getting a shiny plant
  • Costs 10,000 carrots
  • Can purchase multiple times (up to three), adding one percentage point to the rarity of shiny plant spawns
  • So, at max number of purchases, shiny chance becomes 4%
    ADDED: New Upgrade - Boat Motor
  • With this new upgrade, you can now cruise around your lake in style!
  • Use the motor by holding A on xbox or space on keyboard
  • Hold the oar buttons to turn (triggers on xbox or A/D on keyboard)
  • Costs 1500 carrots
  • When multiple buns are in a boat, only the bun nearest the motor can activate it, although the other bun can still turn with the oars
  • Motor has no effect on fish spawning
  • Added tutorial tip related to boat motor after purchasing
  • Is extremely silly given the size of the lake
    ADDED: Auto save function
  • Automatically saves game every five minutes
  • Enabled by default in new saves, disabled by default in old saves
  • Can be disabled/enabled in settings

—--

CHANGED: Altered dig spot item spawn probabilities (rock is now a lot less common)

—--

FIXED BUG: Sometimes starting a new game and trying to skip the tutorial won’t work
FIXED BUG: Sometimes, when saving and starting a new game then re-loading the old game, the old game still forces player to do the tutorial
FIXED BUG: Sometimes player is able to put a glitched item in the wheelbarrow multiple times and it would cause the wheelbarrow to say “item not found”
FIXED BUG: Steam Deck should no longer crash when loading tutorial video tips

  • There is an issue with the Steam Deck and how UE4 encodes videos which would cause crashes on the Deck. This is something that I can’t change unfortunately and is something I have to wait Steam / UE4 to patch. Force disabling these video tips should prevent Steam Deck crashes now (my current solution), although I don’t have a Deck to test it out so please let me know if the problem persists!

