Bunhouse Version 1.4.0 Released - The Shiny Update

Any pokemon fans out there? Everyone loves finding an awesome shiny pokemon - a rare variation of a normal pokemon with a unique color scheme. Well, I thought it would be fun to add "shiny" plants to bunhouse!
Now, you may luck into finding a super rare and differently colored version of the plants you already know and love :)
Check out the full changelog below and I hope you keep enjoying your wonderfully bunny paradise!
Changelog 1.4.0
ADDED: “Shiny” plants
- Every time you plant a seed in a pot for the first time there is now a rare chance (1%) for the plant to have special coloring
- Shiny plants are worth ten times more than normal plants
- Because they are hard to come by, make sure to keep them around and keep them happy - there is no way to get that shiny plant back if it dies, so you’ll have to hope for a new one!
- You can have infinitely many shinies (and even multiple of the same plant species)
- Inspecting a plant will show you it is shiny via a sparkle symbol in front of the plant name
- Shiny plants added:
- Aloe
- Calathea
- Ceratostema Rauhii
- Cilantro
- Fittonia
- Forget Me Not
- Hibiscus
- Lemon Button Fern
- Lily
- Lucky Bamboo
- Monstera
- Olive Tree
- Orchid
- Pilea
- Poppy
- Pothos
- Primula Parryi
- Purple Lupine
- Purple Oxalis
- Roses
- Sinningia Helleri
- Tradescantia Zebrina
- Umbrella Plant
ADDED: New Upgrade - Increase Shiny Chance
- Increases the chance of getting a shiny plant
- Costs 10,000 carrots
- Can purchase multiple times (up to three), adding one percentage point to the rarity of shiny plant spawns
- So, at max number of purchases, shiny chance becomes 4%
ADDED: New Upgrade - Boat Motor
- With this new upgrade, you can now cruise around your lake in style!
- Use the motor by holding A on xbox or space on keyboard
- Hold the oar buttons to turn (triggers on xbox or A/D on keyboard)
- Costs 1500 carrots
- When multiple buns are in a boat, only the bun nearest the motor can activate it, although the other bun can still turn with the oars
- Motor has no effect on fish spawning
- Added tutorial tip related to boat motor after purchasing
- Is extremely silly given the size of the lake
ADDED: Auto save function
- Automatically saves game every five minutes
- Enabled by default in new saves, disabled by default in old saves
- Can be disabled/enabled in settings
—--
CHANGED: Altered dig spot item spawn probabilities (rock is now a lot less common)
—--
FIXED BUG: Sometimes starting a new game and trying to skip the tutorial won’t work
FIXED BUG: Sometimes, when saving and starting a new game then re-loading the old game, the old game still forces player to do the tutorial
FIXED BUG: Sometimes player is able to put a glitched item in the wheelbarrow multiple times and it would cause the wheelbarrow to say “item not found”
FIXED BUG: Steam Deck should no longer crash when loading tutorial video tips
- There is an issue with the Steam Deck and how UE4 encodes videos which would cause crashes on the Deck. This is something that I can’t change unfortunately and is something I have to wait Steam / UE4 to patch. Force disabling these video tips should prevent Steam Deck crashes now (my current solution), although I don’t have a Deck to test it out so please let me know if the problem persists!
Changed files in this update