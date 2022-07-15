Bunhouse Version 1.4.0 Released - The Shiny Update

Any pokemon fans out there? Everyone loves finding an awesome shiny pokemon - a rare variation of a normal pokemon with a unique color scheme. Well, I thought it would be fun to add "shiny" plants to bunhouse!

Now, you may luck into finding a super rare and differently colored version of the plants you already know and love :)

Check out the full changelog below and I hope you keep enjoying your wonderfully bunny paradise!

Changelog 1.4.0

ADDED: “Shiny” plants

Every time you plant a seed in a pot for the first time there is now a rare chance (1%) for the plant to have special coloring

Shiny plants are worth ten times more than normal plants

Because they are hard to come by, make sure to keep them around and keep them happy - there is no way to get that shiny plant back if it dies, so you’ll have to hope for a new one!

You can have infinitely many shinies (and even multiple of the same plant species)

Inspecting a plant will show you it is shiny via a sparkle symbol in front of the plant name

Shiny plants added:

Aloe

Calathea

Ceratostema Rauhii

Cilantro

Fittonia

Forget Me Not

Hibiscus

Lemon Button Fern

Lily

Lucky Bamboo

Monstera

Olive Tree

Orchid

Pilea

Poppy

Pothos

Primula Parryi

Purple Lupine

Purple Oxalis

Roses

Sinningia Helleri

Tradescantia Zebrina

Umbrella Plant

ADDED: New Upgrade - Increase Shiny Chance

ADDED: New Upgrade - Increase Shiny Chance Increases the chance of getting a shiny plant

Costs 10,000 carrots

Can purchase multiple times (up to three), adding one percentage point to the rarity of shiny plant spawns

So, at max number of purchases, shiny chance becomes 4%

ADDED: New Upgrade - Boat Motor

ADDED: New Upgrade - Boat Motor With this new upgrade, you can now cruise around your lake in style!

Use the motor by holding A on xbox or space on keyboard

Hold the oar buttons to turn (triggers on xbox or A/D on keyboard)

Costs 1500 carrots

When multiple buns are in a boat, only the bun nearest the motor can activate it, although the other bun can still turn with the oars

Motor has no effect on fish spawning

Added tutorial tip related to boat motor after purchasing

Is extremely silly given the size of the lake

ADDED: Auto save function

ADDED: Auto save function Automatically saves game every five minutes

Enabled by default in new saves, disabled by default in old saves

Can be disabled/enabled in settings

—--

CHANGED: Altered dig spot item spawn probabilities (rock is now a lot less common)

—--

FIXED BUG: Sometimes starting a new game and trying to skip the tutorial won’t work

FIXED BUG: Sometimes, when saving and starting a new game then re-loading the old game, the old game still forces player to do the tutorial

FIXED BUG: Sometimes player is able to put a glitched item in the wheelbarrow multiple times and it would cause the wheelbarrow to say “item not found”

FIXED BUG: Steam Deck should no longer crash when loading tutorial video tips