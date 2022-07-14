 Skip to content

Simmiland update for 14 July 2022

mac meteor crash

Share · View all patches · Build 9121663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gave another go at fixing this issue where the game crashes when playing a meteor card on Mac.
Let me know if it still doesn't work!

