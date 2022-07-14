Festivals&Perks

Hello RockStars,

The biggest content update yet coming your way. The last few weeks I was working on the background/perks feature and then I decided why not also add the festivals while I'm already working on my super successful game. :) So here are the new features;



Background/Perks

Added the choice of choosing a background when starting a new game.

64 different background and character traits combination

24 advantages and disadvantages to change your play style



Festivals

Randomly generated festivals

Festival gains according to your popularity

Different mechanics then gigs

New random events

Changes/Balancing