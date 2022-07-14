Festivals&Perks

Hello RockStars,
The biggest content update yet coming your way. The last few weeks I was working on the background/perks feature and then I decided why not also add the festivals while I'm already working on my super successful game. :) So here are the new features;
Background/Perks
- Added the choice of choosing a background when starting a new game.
- 64 different background and character traits combination
- 24 advantages and disadvantages to change your play style
Festivals
- Randomly generated festivals
- Festival gains according to your popularity
- Different mechanics then gigs
- New random events
Changes/Balancing
- Changed balancing so the first 2 years drug addictions does not increase every month.
Changed files in this update