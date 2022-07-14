 Skip to content

Rockstar Life update for 14 July 2022

Festivals&Perks

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello RockStars,

The biggest content update yet coming your way. The last few weeks I was working on the background/perks feature and then I decided why not also add the festivals while I'm already working on my super successful game. :) So here are the new features;

Background/Perks

  • Added the choice of choosing a background when starting a new game.
  • 64 different background and character traits combination
  • 24 advantages and disadvantages to change your play style

    Festivals
  • Randomly generated festivals
  • Festival gains according to your popularity
  • Different mechanics then gigs
  • New random events

Changes/Balancing

  • Changed balancing so the first 2 years drug addictions does not increase every month.

