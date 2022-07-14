 Skip to content

VirtuaVerse update for 14 July 2022

Added launch parameter for Terminal CRT Shader

Share · View all patches · Build 9121528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If the inventory is not displayed correctly in the Terminal (Pill Street or Shop) scene you can now use the -disablecrt launch parameter to disable camera fx and solve the issue.

Changed files in this update

VirtuaVerse Windows Depot 1019311
VirtuaVerse Mac Os X Depot 1019312
VirtuaVerse Linux Depot 1019313
