Tilefinder update for 14 July 2022

Update 2022-07-12b (Hotfixes and Logs) (Steam Post)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy!

I know this is a double-post, but apparently, now I need to always post the patch notes at the same time as releasing the build.

On release, I had a lot of complaints from players about bugs and crashes.
As I said, I aim to have a bug-free experience as soon as possible.

Logging

I added a form of logging in this version.
I also added code guards to multiple actions in the game so that we can catch errors when they happen and log them

IMPORTANT: If the game crashes, definitely report it and attach the log file, which is simply a '.txt' file created by the game that will tell me more about what caused the problem.
To find the logs, go to the game folder then to "assets/data/Logs" and find the latest log (should look like 2022-07-14_02-34-51.txt).

Bugfixes

  • Fixed sound and full-screen mode not being saved.
  • Fixed some more issues with the game resolution (full-screen is still in beta; please report any issues with it!)
  • Fixed invalid discord button link
  • Fixed (possibly) multiple crashes. I added some extra code guards to prevent crashes from happening, or at least see what the problem is (see Logging above)
  • Fixed some loading screen messages overlapping with the logo

Cheers!
Dave

