Update 2022-07-12b (Hotfixes and Logs) (Steam Post)

Ahoy!
I know this is a double-post, but apparently, now I need to always post the patch notes at the same time as releasing the build.
On release, I had a lot of complaints from players about bugs and crashes.
As I said, I aim to have a bug-free experience as soon as possible.
Logging
I added a form of logging in this version.
I also added code guards to multiple actions in the game so that we can catch errors when they happen and log them
IMPORTANT: If the game crashes, definitely report it and attach the log file, which is simply a '.txt' file created by the game that will tell me more about what caused the problem.
To find the logs, go to the game folder then to "assets/data/Logs" and find the latest log (should look like 2022-07-14_02-34-51.txt).
Bugfixes
- Fixed sound and full-screen mode not being saved.
- Fixed some more issues with the game resolution (full-screen is still in beta; please report any issues with it!)
- Fixed invalid discord button link
- Fixed (possibly) multiple crashes. I added some extra code guards to prevent crashes from happening, or at least see what the problem is (see Logging above)
- Fixed some loading screen messages overlapping with the logo
Cheers!
Dave
