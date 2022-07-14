Update 2022-07-12b (Hotfixes and Logs) (Steam Post)

Ahoy!

I know this is a double-post, but apparently, now I need to always post the patch notes at the same time as releasing the build.

On release, I had a lot of complaints from players about bugs and crashes.

As I said, I aim to have a bug-free experience as soon as possible.

Logging

I added a form of logging in this version.

I also added code guards to multiple actions in the game so that we can catch errors when they happen and log them

IMPORTANT: If the game crashes, definitely report it and attach the log file, which is simply a '.txt' file created by the game that will tell me more about what caused the problem.

To find the logs, go to the game folder then to "assets/data/Logs" and find the latest log (should look like 2022-07-14_02-34-51.txt).

Bugfixes

Fixed sound and full-screen mode not being saved.

Fixed some more issues with the game resolution (full-screen is still in beta; please report any issues with it!)

Fixed invalid discord button link

Fixed (possibly) multiple crashes. I added some extra code guards to prevent crashes from happening, or at least see what the problem is (see Logging above)

Fixed some loading screen messages overlapping with the logo

Cheers!

Dave