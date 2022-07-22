Patch notes for update 1.08

Highlights:
- Added controller settings
- Audio: Fixes for music, engine and drive-on audio
- Physics: Improved vehicle cornering, bounciness, gearbox behaviour and deformation physics feedback
- Performance: Improved framerate and loading times
- Online: Added Trails Freeride and 2022 Pro Nationals servers
- PS5: Crash fixes
Detailed changelog:
• UI: Added controller settings
• UI: Hide HUD messages during end-of-race
• UI: Fix for camera glitching/jittering in the menus
• UI: Improved lighting and visual detail in menus/garage
• VFX: Fix for missing VFX on ATV&UTV in some cases
• VFX: Improved look of roost/dust
• Audio: Fixes to music player for more consistent volume and quality
• Audio: Updated 250 2-stroke engine sound
• Audio: Improvements to Drive-On sounds
• Audio: General quality improvements
• Physics (Gearbox): Improved automatic shifting logic to prevent random loss of momentum due to the automatic clutch not working properly
• Physics (Gearbox): Improved automatic shifting logic when down-shifting to keep the engine in a better RPM range per-gear
• Physics (Suspension): Improved to reduce amount of bounces that can happen when landing hard and bottoming-out
• Physics (Wrecking): Improved wreck-avoidance and wreck triggers so they are more consistent across all MX bikes
• Physics (Traction): Increased overall traction to make hitting ruts and turning sharp easier and more rewarding
• Physics (Terrain Deformation): Increased deformation physics feedback to improve the behavior in ruts and elsewhere
• Environments: Fixed rendering issue with jumbotrons in some stadiums
• Environments: Fix for trails flags/banners/signage not being the correct color
• Environments: Fix for floating assets under some progression scenarios in the Compound
• Terrain Deformation: Fixed issue with terrain deformation not working in some Alpine maps
• Terrain Deformation: Improvement to terrain deformation behavior & rate in Supercross maps Orlando, Salt Lake & Detroit
• Terrain Deformation: General improvements & bugfixes
• AI: Added more pro riders & AI profiles
• Localization: Improved translations for various languages
• Online: Added DLC support for dedicated servers & online playlists
• Online: Added Freeride Trails online playlist
• Online: Added 2022 AMA Pro Nationals playlist
• DLC: 2022 Loretta Lynns now unlocked
• Misc: Load time improvements (All Platforms)
• Misc: Fix for issue where forward career progress would be prevented due to the required NPC being unavailable/not ineractable
• PS5: Fix for common crash bug & failure to load sections of map in Desert environments
• Xbox:
• Many other smaller bugfixes not called out above
