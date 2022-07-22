Patch notes for update 1.08

Highlights:

Added controller settings

Audio: Fixes for music, engine and drive-on audio

Physics: Improved vehicle cornering, bounciness, gearbox behaviour and deformation physics feedback

Performance: Improved framerate and loading times

Online: Added Trails Freeride and 2022 Pro Nationals servers

PS5: Crash fixes

Detailed changelog:

• UI: Added controller settings

• UI: Hide HUD messages during end-of-race

• UI: Fix for camera glitching/jittering in the menus

• UI: Improved lighting and visual detail in menus/garage

• VFX: Fix for missing VFX on ATV&UTV in some cases

• VFX: Improved look of roost/dust

• Audio: Fixes to music player for more consistent volume and quality

• Audio: Updated 250 2-stroke engine sound

• Audio: Improvements to Drive-On sounds

• Audio: General quality improvements

• Physics (Gearbox): Improved automatic shifting logic to prevent random loss of momentum due to the automatic clutch not working properly

• Physics (Gearbox): Improved automatic shifting logic when down-shifting to keep the engine in a better RPM range per-gear

• Physics (Suspension): Improved to reduce amount of bounces that can happen when landing hard and bottoming-out

• Physics (Wrecking): Improved wreck-avoidance and wreck triggers so they are more consistent across all MX bikes

• Physics (Traction): Increased overall traction to make hitting ruts and turning sharp easier and more rewarding

• Physics (Terrain Deformation): Increased deformation physics feedback to improve the behavior in ruts and elsewhere

• Environments: Fixed rendering issue with jumbotrons in some stadiums

• Environments: Fix for trails flags/banners/signage not being the correct color

• Environments: Fix for floating assets under some progression scenarios in the Compound

• Terrain Deformation: Fixed issue with terrain deformation not working in some Alpine maps

• Terrain Deformation: Improvement to terrain deformation behavior & rate in Supercross maps Orlando, Salt Lake & Detroit

• Terrain Deformation: General improvements & bugfixes

• AI: Added more pro riders & AI profiles

• Localization: Improved translations for various languages

• Online: Added DLC support for dedicated servers & online playlists

• Online: Added Freeride Trails online playlist

• Online: Added 2022 AMA Pro Nationals playlist

• DLC: 2022 Loretta Lynns now unlocked

• Misc: Load time improvements (All Platforms)

• Misc: Fix for issue where forward career progress would be prevented due to the required NPC being unavailable/not ineractable

• PS5: Fix for common crash bug & failure to load sections of map in Desert environments

• Xbox:

• Many other smaller bugfixes not called out above