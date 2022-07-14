 Skip to content

Starlight: Defence Command update for 14 July 2022

Build 5098 Live

Build 5098

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
Next regular update is in with several fixes and a brand new campaign mission to enjoy. Continue the investigation into the unknown attacks.

Updates

  • Assignment 12 has been added to the game.
  • The remaining enemy entries have been completed in the Academy app.
  • Enemy bots have an improved fire rate. The Dismantler remains at 2 seconds, but other bots that can fire have gone from having 4-9 seconds to 3-6 seconds fire rates.
  • Re-drew some of the planets to ensure they have the same look.

Fixes

  • Resolved an autosave crash in the Simulator.
  • Minor changes to map 10 and 11 to reflect some story components.
  • Updated dialogue text in first time use VTs.
  • Amended dialogue in Assignment 4 to the correct statement.
  • Post mission 5 dialogue amended. Should have said Sans Sapphire and not Rey's Promise.
  • Fixed an intermittent bug that would cause the Simulator to crash when the autosave run at Alert Level 50 and above.
  • Fixed the Builder badge from not displaying in the Honours section.
  • Fixed the positioning of some wording in the Assignment Screen.
  • Fixed a full screen issue that occurred on a few monitors.
  • Updated Tower Panel Display to show a rounded upgrade cost and stats.
  • Fixed path pulse for the flying bots in the tutorial.

