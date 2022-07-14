Build 5098 Live

Hi all,

Next regular update is in with several fixes and a brand new campaign mission to enjoy. Continue the investigation into the unknown attacks.

Updates

Assignment 12 has been added to the game.

The remaining enemy entries have been completed in the Academy app.

Enemy bots have an improved fire rate. The Dismantler remains at 2 seconds, but other bots that can fire have gone from having 4-9 seconds to 3-6 seconds fire rates.

Re-drew some of the planets to ensure they have the same look.

Fixes