Build 5098 Live

Hi all,
Next regular update is in with several fixes and a brand new campaign mission to enjoy. Continue the investigation into the unknown attacks.
Updates
- Assignment 12 has been added to the game.
- The remaining enemy entries have been completed in the Academy app.
- Enemy bots have an improved fire rate. The Dismantler remains at 2 seconds, but other bots that can fire have gone from having 4-9 seconds to 3-6 seconds fire rates.
- Re-drew some of the planets to ensure they have the same look.
Fixes
- Resolved an autosave crash in the Simulator.
- Minor changes to map 10 and 11 to reflect some story components.
- Updated dialogue text in first time use VTs.
- Amended dialogue in Assignment 4 to the correct statement.
- Post mission 5 dialogue amended. Should have said Sans Sapphire and not Rey's Promise.
- Fixed an intermittent bug that would cause the Simulator to crash when the autosave run at Alert Level 50 and above.
- Fixed the Builder badge from not displaying in the Honours section.
- Fixed the positioning of some wording in the Assignment Screen.
- Fixed a full screen issue that occurred on a few monitors.
- Updated Tower Panel Display to show a rounded upgrade cost and stats.
- Fixed path pulse for the flying bots in the tutorial.
Changed files in this update