A small handful of changes have been implemented.

• Regions near Rune Slab treasures give "The Rune Slab glows..." hints.

• Sunset Shrine switch tiles activate by action instead of hero contact.

• Spirits in the Sanctuary of the Departed can be spoken to.

• Yilphruk recruits at level 17.