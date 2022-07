Share · View all patches · Build 9120997 · Last edited 14 July 2022 – 13:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Fixed

Some of the sound effects attenuation that were reset by UE 5.0.3 hotfix

Added

Plastic Water Bottle to start loot chest so players have something to water plants with

Changed

Bed Craft Item description to prompt players to set the respawn point after placing the bed