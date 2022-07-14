 Skip to content

The Struggle of Combat update for 14 July 2022

Localisation Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 9120941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Translations for Japanese, Korean & Chinese are now available! It might take slighty longer to load game since it has to create new fonts. There might be some graphical imperfections with some of line breaks, since there wasnt enough spaces in Japanese and Chinese texts. Should be fine for most part, but i might have missed few translations.

-Added translations for Japanese, Korean & Chinese (Simplified & Traditional)
-Reverted font changes from previous update (Now they will only apply for Russian translations)

Changed files in this update

