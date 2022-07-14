Localisation Update 3

Translations for Japanese, Korean & Chinese are now available! It might take slighty longer to load game since it has to create new fonts. There might be some graphical imperfections with some of line breaks, since there wasnt enough spaces in Japanese and Chinese texts. Should be fine for most part, but i might have missed few translations.

-Added translations for Japanese, Korean & Chinese (Simplified & Traditional)

-Reverted font changes from previous update (Now they will only apply for Russian translations)