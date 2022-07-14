PowerWash Simulator 1.0 is OUT NOW!

PowerWash Simulator 1.0 is finally here! 🎉

After just over a year in early access, we are so happy to finally bring you the full release of PowerWash Simulator!

The community has been a massive part of this game from the get-go. Whether you're a casual cleaner, a dedicated detailer, or a dirt-artist – the PowerWash Simulator team would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for engaging with us and embracing our game! <3

As well as all the super-satisfying content already packed into the game, the full release includes:

💼 4 new Career Mode jobs

🚿 1 new nozzle

🛩️ Stunt Plane and Fire Truck Challenges

✨ 3 Pro Washer Skins

🏆 Achievements

Alongside this, various improvements have been made for the ultimate soothing powerwashing experience:

Fixed numerous potential crashes related to multiplayer with 3+ players transitioning between jobs

Fixed desynchronization issues in multiplayer

Wash data transfer between players reduced

Free Play and Special modes will now only allow a single level in progress and single timelapse to be stored at any single point (This should help with Steam Cloud Syncing issues. Our save files were just too big!)

Load time when launching the app considerable improved

Performance improvements

Controller vibration option added

Japanese font & text updates

Many multiplayer stability improvements

Subtask price and threshold changes on various levels

Balls added to the Minigolf job (par-tee time!)

Urban X colour changes

Many minor UI bug fixes

Reset subtasks:

We also really wanted to preserve players save data this time and didn't want to do any auto-complete. However, any levels-in-progress which you are carrying into 1.0 from an Early Access release will have the dirt on partially-completed subtasks reset. This will ensure there are no save clashes and you don't get stuck on an uncleanable object. Sorry for the slight inconvenience!

We have a list of known issues and workarounds for 1.0 here.

We know that powerwashing tycoons like you are always looking to the next big job... Never fear, this is not the end of your powerwashing career! We're not ready to share it all yet but are already working on new content for the game - check out our socials to stay in the loop.

But for now, your powerwashing destiny awaits... ready, set... WASH!💦

