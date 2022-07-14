Update Rise of the ShieldMancer

Finally the second and final part of the awesome update!
Shields will be added to your tower!
Changelog
- A new shield Mechanic will be added to the game;
- Threats will now first hit the shield before destroying a room (given that the shield is protecting said room);
- Shields can be moved between floors;
- Shields can be destroyed/repaired;
- Shield can be upgraded (more than once);
- Added a ForgeMancer upgrade for the shield;
- Added a JailMancer upgrade for the shield;
- Added a Shield/Jail interaction;
- Added a Alchemancer upgrade for the shield;
- Added a CookMancer upgrade for the shield;
- Added a Shield/Rooms repair interaction;
- Added a new sibling, the ShieldMancer;
- Changed the tutorial, so it explains the shield mechanics;
- Changed dialogs to include the shield and ShieldMancer;
- Added each shield to the grimoire, with the respective information;
- Added a highlight to the defense rooms button (TAB);
- Included a Steam/Discord links within the game;
We look forward to hearing what you think of the changes.
