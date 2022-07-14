 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TowerMancer update for 14 July 2022

Update Rise of the ShieldMancer

Share · View all patches · Build 9120830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally the second and final part of the awesome update!
Shields will be added to your tower!

Changelog

  • A new shield Mechanic will be added to the game;
  • Threats will now first hit the shield before destroying a room (given that the shield is protecting said room);
  • Shields can be moved between floors;
  • Shields can be destroyed/repaired;
  • Shield can be upgraded (more than once);
  • Added a ForgeMancer upgrade for the shield;
  • Added a JailMancer upgrade for the shield;
  • Added a Shield/Jail interaction;
  • Added a Alchemancer upgrade for the shield;
  • Added a CookMancer upgrade for the shield;
  • Added a Shield/Rooms repair interaction;
  • Added a new sibling, the ShieldMancer;
  • Changed the tutorial, so it explains the shield mechanics;
  • Changed dialogs to include the shield and ShieldMancer;
  • Added each shield to the grimoire, with the respective information;
  • Added a highlight to the defense rooms button (TAB);
  • Included a Steam/Discord links within the game;

We look forward to hearing what you think of the changes.
If you have any suggestions, join our Discord:

https://discord.gg/gQnDNccHBy

Changed files in this update

Depot 1453401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link