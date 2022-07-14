Update Rise of the ShieldMancer

Finally the second and final part of the awesome update!

Shields will be added to your tower!

Changelog

A new shield Mechanic will be added to the game;

Threats will now first hit the shield before destroying a room (given that the shield is protecting said room);

Shields can be moved between floors;

Shields can be destroyed/repaired;

Shield can be upgraded (more than once);

Added a ForgeMancer upgrade for the shield;

Added a JailMancer upgrade for the shield;

Added a Shield/Jail interaction;

Added a Alchemancer upgrade for the shield;

Added a CookMancer upgrade for the shield;

Added a Shield/Rooms repair interaction;

Added a new sibling, the ShieldMancer;

Changed the tutorial, so it explains the shield mechanics;

Changed dialogs to include the shield and ShieldMancer;

Added each shield to the grimoire, with the respective information;

Added a highlight to the defense rooms button (TAB);

Included a Steam/Discord links within the game;

We look forward to hearing what you think of the changes.

If you have any suggestions, join our Discord:

https://discord.gg/gQnDNccHBy