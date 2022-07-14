VR Support Official Release

Good things come to those who wait! We're excited to announce that DEVOUR is now fully VR capable! We know the DEVOUR community has been excited about the prospect of VR for the game and we've been working hard to bring full VR functionality to your favourite online co-op multiplayer horror.

For those who choose to play in VR mode, you will still be able to play with those who don't. And for those wondering about accessibility, you can play sitting down as well as standing.

We're also pleased to let you all know that we'll be participating in the Steam VR Festival which runs from July 18th to July 25th, with the game on sale at 20% off. Just a reminder that our Supporter Edition releases August 4th, and you can find out more about that here. We also have some more DEVOUR news coming soon, so please keep an eye out for that.

As always, we feel incredibly blessed with our amazing DEVOUR community, and we're so excited to see all the content we know you'll bring being chased by demonic cultists in VR!

Please see below for the full 3.1 changelog:

VR support

New perk: 'Immune'

Zara now pukes the 1st egg onto the ground of the cave so spiders are able to grab it

"The Town" map name now appears correctly on post-game stats

Optimised rendering performance across all maps

Fix for Sam getting stuck inside of hiding spots on The Town

Restart game message no longer appears when opening video settings after moving game to another monitor

