Update 1.0.0.193

Hello and happy launch day!
The first Necrosmith patch is now available for download. Please make sure you have the latest (1.0.0.193) version of the game!
List of changes:
- Added the recipes autosorting by mana and body parts availability – now the available ones will be displayed at the top of the list
- Changed the balance of some enemy units – no more damned overpowered wolves
- Fixed an issue with a space bar – now pressing it when editing the name of a recipe or unit will not pause/unpause the game
- Fixed localization of some secret recipes
- Fixed bugs with secret recipes of mechanoids
- Fixed the work of the “Box of Joys” relic, speeding up the controlled unit by 20%
- Fixed the work of the “Mint” relic, speeding up the cat by 25%
Thank you for your attention and patience, we continue to work to make Necrosmith even better! Looking forward to your feedback and reviews 💀💙😼
