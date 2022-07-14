Patch 1.31 is now live

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall 1.31 Patch Notes

Patch 1.31 may not be big, but it will certainly be most welcomed by all fans of the Storm Trials mode and the HTC VIVE Cosmos headset owners. You have reported to us that you have occasionally had trouble continuing the game where you left it (in the Storm Trials mode) 🛠️ From now on you can venture deeper into the next zones and arenas without worrying about your earlier progress. In addition, we listened to feedback from players using the HTC VIVE Cosmos gogles and made a few fixes that they asked for.

We believe that from now on you will be able to enjoy exploring the Realm of Death without any further saving game problems or movement and control issues! You can find the full list of changes down below ⬇️

Full 1.31 patch notes:

General

Issues with saving game progress in the Storm Trials mode are now resolved

Improvements to controls and movement for the HTC VIVE Cosmos

Minor improvements in the environment and gameplay mechanics sound effects

Be sure that we are constantly reviewing your reports, opinions, and feedback. If you have encountered any problems or have an idea on how to enrich Tempestfall with new, interesting content, be sure to let us know about it 😉 Feel free to share your thoughts on our game via Steam Discussions or the Discord server.

Thanks everyone and have a great week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337100/Warhammer_Age_of_Sigmar_Tempestfall/