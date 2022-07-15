Mega Mix+ 1.02 Patch Notes

Hello Mega Mix+ players!

Patch 1.02 for Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ has just been released with the following improvements to gameplay!

Resolved missing audio issues that occur under specific situations

Adjusted the visual presentation for some of the music videos

Adjusted the UI for English/French/Italian/German/Spanish versions

Other system stability improvements

Please do use this thread to share any outstanding issues or unique bugs you might experience as this will help our QA team identify and research reported issues.

As always, we appreciate your feedback and we hope you’re enjoying the game!