Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ update for 15 July 2022

Mega Mix+ 1.02 Patch Notes

Build 9120466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Mega Mix+ players!

Patch 1.02 for Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ has just been released with the following improvements to gameplay!

  • Resolved missing audio issues that occur under specific situations
  • Adjusted the visual presentation for some of the music videos
  • Adjusted the UI for English/French/Italian/German/Spanish versions
  • Other system stability improvements

Please do use this thread to share any outstanding issues or unique bugs you might experience as this will help our QA team identify and research reported issues.

As always, we appreciate your feedback and we hope you’re enjoying the game!

