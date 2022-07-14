7月14日版本优化公告

Remove the UID prompt at the lower left corner

The default setting of the game frame rate is adjusted to 60 frames, which can be adjusted by changing the setting of particle mass in the Settings. (Frame rate 60 for high particle mass, 30 for medium/low particle mass)

Optimized anti-piracy check to solve the problem of some players being stuck due to check (the actual game does not involve networking related content)

Fixed an issue where meridian experience levels were not displayed after restarting the game