7月14日版本优化公告

July 14 Release Update Announcement:
-
Remove the UID prompt at the lower left corner
-
The default setting of the game frame rate is adjusted to 60 frames, which can be adjusted by changing the setting of particle mass in the Settings. (Frame rate 60 for high particle mass, 30 for medium/low particle mass)
-
Optimized anti-piracy check to solve the problem of some players being stuck due to check (the actual game does not involve networking related content)
-
Fixed an issue where meridian experience levels were not displayed after restarting the game
-
New function: Archive to local PC.
- Archiving method: In the game, select the title interface from the menu in the upper right corner, and the current progress will be archived and backed up to the local. The archiving file can be found in the [BeiFenData] folder in the root directory of the local game.
- Restore archive method: before the game is started, select the. Sav file of the corresponding timestamp in [BeiFenData], copy it to the root directory of the game, and delete the postfix timestamp; Overwrite the original. Sav file in the root directory
- Recommended usage: If automatic archiving is abnormal or other special circumstances occur, you can select the backup file of the corresponding time node to restore the archiving progress.
The current manual archiving feature is a simple version, and a more formal manual archiving mechanism will be developed in future updates.
