"Demons' Mother" Update is available now!

Summum Aeterna releases its first major update called "Mother of Demons", now available on Steam and packed with new content for the Roguelite from the creators of Aeterna Noctis.

Following in the footsteps of our roadmap, we've just released the first of many updates to extend the content for our latest project. "Mother of Demons" is the name of this first major update which adds many hours of fun to the adventures of the King of Darkness in Roguelite format. Here you can see the teaser:

Gameplay:

Changed the radius and improved the visual effect of the "Unleashed Plague" upgrade on the scythe

Added a visual effect on enemies and the King when affected by status ailments

The "Frozen" ailment can now also affect the King

Suffering from this state will prevent the King from moving and he will be vulnerable to attacks. He will be able to regain mobility by repeatedly pressing the attack button, receiving an enemy hit or passing the certain freezing time

Dash's "Cooldown Time" has been reduced to improve its response on the ground

Rooms and events:

New challenge room: "Shrine of Idalith"

The rooms in honor of the one known as "Mother of Demons" contain a special treasure called "Offering to Idalith", to obtain it you must defeat a random member of the "Grim Horde".

3 minibosses: The minions of Idalith protect the treasures of their infernal lady (currently 3 minibosses available) "Valatuk, Lord of War"

"Samnidas, Plaguebearer"

"Ledasios, Grand Inquisitor"

Seeds:

New seed type: "World Seed"

They will create a new adventure setting the initial world with the one associated with this seed

New World Seed: "Eclipse Citadel"

New World Seed: "Harunokaze Village"

Current seeds have been transformed into "World Seeds" of type "Eclipse Citadel"

The maximum number of seeds the King can carry has been increased from 40 to 999

It is now possible to sort seeds by level, rarity and drop

Added a "skulls" marker in the seed info to indicate their difficulty

Worlds:

Eclipse Citadel world area 1 has been expanded with 20 new rooms

Eclipse Citadel world area 2 has been expanded with 25 new rooms

Reduced the size of world area 1 "Harunokaze Village" to shorten its duration

Genes:

New lethal gene: "Assassination"

Increased damage and health of bosses (Available on seeds level 40 or higher)

New lethal gene: "Tyrant"

Bosses are more difficult. The reward obtained after defeating a boss under the influence of this gene will be doubled (Available in seeds of level 45 or higher)

New Structural Gene: "Survival": Adds a "Guardian Angel" charge to the King

Changed the "Gold" structural gene to give a percentage of current Dogmas instead of a flat amount when discovering new rooms

NPCs:

"Dummytama, Test Subject"

You will be able to test basic weapons of any kind against him without leaving Famished City and this is just the beginning...

"Rasen Lupine, Knight and Thief"

Trades in items of dubious origin in Famished City, allowing the King to quickly obtain seeds of different types and levels for a "fair" price. He will only appear when the streets are deserted, he likes to keep his merchandise out of the reach of prying eyes...

Gems:

New Gem: "Epidemic"

When an enemy affected by status ailments dies, it will transfer those statuses to nearby enemies (Rarity upgrade: +1 to contagion distance)

New Gem: "Static Bow"

Hitting an enemy will create a lightning bolt that will damage the nearest enemy for 50% of your damage (Will not damage the same enemy more than once) (Rarity upgrade: +1 enemy, +5% to damage)

Weapons:

New sword "Jade Katana":

Increase your attack speed by 5% for 2 seconds for each hit to the enemy (Max 5 charges) (Rarity upgrade: 1% attack speed)

New scythe "Mantis Claw":

Increases your attack speed by 5%. On cast, double the buff for 2 seconds for each enemy killed (Buff Rarity: 5% Attack Speed)

New gun "Taser":

Hitting an enemy will trigger a lightning bolt that will strike a nearby target for 25% of the initial damage. The effect will repeat 1 time (Rarity Boost: +5% to damage and +1 target)

The buff duration of the "Spirit of the Executioner" scythe has been changed from 1 to 2 seconds per executed enemy

Changed the health recovery gained by the "Healing Grim Reaper" scythe from +0.5% to +0.2% per rarity level to balance it with the other weapons

The attack speed calculation on the swords has been modified to balance them with the other weapons

Fixed King sword attack animations bugs when attack speed was increased

Now the projectiles of the pistol "Quadcannon" have auto-aiming

Improved the visual effect of swords when they are thrown

Fixed a bug where scythe curse charges would sometimes not stack correctly

Pistol projectiles will now be destroyed when leaving the King's view range to avoid hitting off-screen enemies

Plague Scythe curse damage increased from 20% to 25% per rarity to balance it with other weapons

Increased the healing received from the heavy projectiles of the "Bloodsucker" pistol from 3% to 5% base and from 1% to 3% per rarity level to balance it with the other weapons

Game Progress:

New improvements available in the "Tree of Eternity" in Famished City:

"Demonic Cult": Unlocks the spawn of the "Shrine of Idalith" room in the worlds

"Wholesaler": It is now possible to change a shop's items randomly in exchange for several Dogmas

"Foolish": It is now possible to make an extra roll for each Wheel of Death in exchange for several Dogmas

New upgrades available in the "Two Crowns Fountain" in Famished City:

"Empowered Curse": Increases your damage by 5% when cursed (Upgrade per level: Increases damage by 5%)

"Adamite Seeker": Enemies now have a chance to drop ingots on death (Upgrade per level: Increases chance)

"Sapiens": Enemies now have a chance to drop sap on death (Upgrade per level: Increases chance)

User interface:

Patch notes have been included in the main menu

The following options have been added to the "Game" menu:

Auto-Aim Guns: On / Off

Weapon Auto-Spin: Always On / Only On Ground / Off

The "Rooms not yet discovered" marker has been modified to improve its visibility

Added scroll to the "Hexes" list

The design of the enemies' life bar has been modified

The design of the "Guardian Angel" indicator has been modified

Decreased the update speed of the life bar when the King is hit to make it easier to see

Options menu UI graphics changed

Bosses:

Dantilus: New difficulty added (Hard)

Umehara: New difficulty added (Hard)

Danger warnings have been added to the projectiles fired by "Umehara" when they are out of the King's vision

Fixed a bug where damage from bosses was not calculated correctly when starting the game directly in their lobby

Fixed a bug where the "Freeze" ailment would sometimes disable Umehara's melee damage

Various: