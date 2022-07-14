"Demons' Mother" Update is available now!

Summum Aeterna releases its first major update called "Mother of Demons", now available on Steam and packed with new content for the Roguelite from the creators of Aeterna Noctis.
Following in the footsteps of our roadmap, we've just released the first of many updates to extend the content for our latest project. "Mother of Demons" is the name of this first major update which adds many hours of fun to the adventures of the King of Darkness in Roguelite format. Here you can see the teaser:
New content and improvements included in "Demons' Mother" Update
Gameplay:
- Changed the radius and improved the visual effect of the "Unleashed Plague" upgrade on the scythe
- Added a visual effect on enemies and the King when affected by status ailments
- The "Frozen" ailment can now also affect the King
Suffering from this state will prevent the King from moving and he will be vulnerable to attacks. He will be able to regain mobility by repeatedly pressing the attack button, receiving an enemy hit or passing the certain freezing time
- Dash's "Cooldown Time" has been reduced to improve its response on the ground
Rooms and events:
- New challenge room: "Shrine of Idalith"
The rooms in honor of the one known as "Mother of Demons" contain a special treasure called "Offering to Idalith", to obtain it you must defeat a random member of the "Grim Horde".
- 3 minibosses: The minions of Idalith protect the treasures of their infernal lady (currently 3 minibosses available)
"Valatuk, Lord of War"
"Samnidas, Plaguebearer"
"Ledasios, Grand Inquisitor"
Seeds:
- New seed type: "World Seed"
They will create a new adventure setting the initial world with the one associated with this seed
- New World Seed: "Eclipse Citadel"
- New World Seed: "Harunokaze Village"
- Current seeds have been transformed into "World Seeds" of type "Eclipse Citadel"
- The maximum number of seeds the King can carry has been increased from 40 to 999
- It is now possible to sort seeds by level, rarity and drop
- Added a "skulls" marker in the seed info to indicate their difficulty
Worlds:
- Eclipse Citadel world area 1 has been expanded with 20 new rooms
- Eclipse Citadel world area 2 has been expanded with 25 new rooms
- Reduced the size of world area 1 "Harunokaze Village" to shorten its duration
Genes:
- New lethal gene: "Assassination"
Increased damage and health of bosses (Available on seeds level 40 or higher)
- New lethal gene: "Tyrant"
Bosses are more difficult. The reward obtained after defeating a boss under the influence of this gene will be doubled (Available in seeds of level 45 or higher)
- New Structural Gene: "Survival": Adds a "Guardian Angel" charge to the King
- Changed the "Gold" structural gene to give a percentage of current Dogmas instead of a flat amount when discovering new rooms
NPCs:
- "Dummytama, Test Subject"
You will be able to test basic weapons of any kind against him without leaving Famished City and this is just the beginning...
- "Rasen Lupine, Knight and Thief"
Trades in items of dubious origin in Famished City, allowing the King to quickly obtain seeds of different types and levels for a "fair" price. He will only appear when the streets are deserted, he likes to keep his merchandise out of the reach of prying eyes...
Gems:
- New Gem: "Epidemic"
When an enemy affected by status ailments dies, it will transfer those statuses to nearby enemies (Rarity upgrade: +1 to contagion distance)
- New Gem: "Static Bow"
Hitting an enemy will create a lightning bolt that will damage the nearest enemy for 50% of your damage (Will not damage the same enemy more than once) (Rarity upgrade: +1 enemy, +5% to damage)
Weapons:
- New sword "Jade Katana":
Increase your attack speed by 5% for 2 seconds for each hit to the enemy (Max 5 charges) (Rarity upgrade: 1% attack speed)
- New scythe "Mantis Claw":
Increases your attack speed by 5%. On cast, double the buff for 2 seconds for each enemy killed (Buff Rarity: 5% Attack Speed)
- New gun "Taser":
Hitting an enemy will trigger a lightning bolt that will strike a nearby target for 25% of the initial damage. The effect will repeat 1 time (Rarity Boost: +5% to damage and +1 target)
- The buff duration of the "Spirit of the Executioner" scythe has been changed from 1 to 2 seconds per executed enemy
- Changed the health recovery gained by the "Healing Grim Reaper" scythe from +0.5% to +0.2% per rarity level to balance it with the other weapons
- The attack speed calculation on the swords has been modified to balance them with the other weapons
- Fixed King sword attack animations bugs when attack speed was increased
- Now the projectiles of the pistol "Quadcannon" have auto-aiming
- Improved the visual effect of swords when they are thrown
- Fixed a bug where scythe curse charges would sometimes not stack correctly
- Pistol projectiles will now be destroyed when leaving the King's view range to avoid hitting off-screen enemies
- Plague Scythe curse damage increased from 20% to 25% per rarity to balance it with other weapons
- Increased the healing received from the heavy projectiles of the "Bloodsucker" pistol from 3% to 5% base and from 1% to 3% per rarity level to balance it with the other weapons
Game Progress:
- New improvements available in the "Tree of Eternity" in Famished City:
"Demonic Cult": Unlocks the spawn of the "Shrine of Idalith" room in the worlds
"Wholesaler": It is now possible to change a shop's items randomly in exchange for several Dogmas
"Foolish": It is now possible to make an extra roll for each Wheel of Death in exchange for several Dogmas
- New upgrades available in the "Two Crowns Fountain" in Famished City:
"Empowered Curse": Increases your damage by 5% when cursed (Upgrade per level: Increases damage by 5%)
"Adamite Seeker": Enemies now have a chance to drop ingots on death (Upgrade per level: Increases chance)
"Sapiens": Enemies now have a chance to drop sap on death (Upgrade per level: Increases chance)
User interface:
- Patch notes have been included in the main menu
- The following options have been added to the "Game" menu:
Auto-Aim Guns: On / Off
Weapon Auto-Spin: Always On / Only On Ground / Off
- The "Rooms not yet discovered" marker has been modified to improve its visibility
- Added scroll to the "Hexes" list
- The design of the enemies' life bar has been modified
- The design of the "Guardian Angel" indicator has been modified
- Decreased the update speed of the life bar when the King is hit to make it easier to see
- Options menu UI graphics changed
Bosses:
- Dantilus: New difficulty added (Hard)
- Umehara: New difficulty added (Hard)
- Danger warnings have been added to the projectiles fired by "Umehara" when they are out of the King's vision
- Fixed a bug where damage from bosses was not calculated correctly when starting the game directly in their lobby
- Fixed a bug where the "Freeze" ailment would sometimes disable Umehara's melee damage
Various:
- It is not always daytime in "Famine City" now sometimes it will be dark
- Fixed a bug where some Chest Rooms would not change their "Completed" icon on the map and minimap
- Fixed a visual bug in the Weapon Upgrade Popup when using Tree of Eternity flowers
- Fixed a bug where damage was displayed incorrectly in shops when "Master Sword" was equipped with its enchantment active
- Fixed a bug where enemies would rotate incorrectly when falling from a platform
- Fixed a bug where status gems on weapons would sometimes not equip correctly
- The calculation of luck to adjust more correctly to the difficulty curve
- Fixed a bug where the "Frog-Eye" enemy would sometimes jump too high
- Fixed a bug where the "Frog-Eye" enemy would sometimes get stuck in the room exit doors
- Fixed a bug where sometimes freezing the enemy would keep their movement inertia
- Fixed a bug where the "Low Vision" curse was not displayed correctly in battle vs "Dantilus"
- Fixed a bug where the weapon level would sometimes not be calculated correctly if a game was loaded into a boss room
- Fixed a bug where menu controls would sometimes hang when playing with the keyboard
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the "Dash" would restart incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes "Revive" after loading a started game
- Fixed a bug where enemy health was calculated incorrectly after loading a started game
- The algorithm for the relationship between the positive and negative values of death hexes has been modified
- Fixed a bug where the correct rewards would sometimes not appear after the battle with "Dantilus" after loading a started game
- The calculation of the damage done by the enemies based on the seed level has been modified to better adjust to the difficulty curve
- Fixed a bug where the double jump would not execute correctly when used in the air with a trap under the King
- The visual effects of the "Monks" attacks have been modified to improve their visibility
- Added a warning before fire traps are activated to improve their visibility
- The conversations with the Death have been expanded. Don't forget to chat with her!
Changed files in this update