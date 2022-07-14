1vs1 is live & Balancing

Hello Clashers,

today is the day we are bringing back :fire:1vs1:fire: as a gold ranked mode! This should be a real option for all single players who want to enjoy the game but not to rely on a teammates. As announced last week, here are the keypoints again:

1vs1 gold ELO ranked

players need at least one gold card

leaderboard rewards (smaller for rest of July)

Next to this, you'll find some background information for today's balancing below!

Balancing

Regular t3 summons are rarely used in the game, which is mainly caused by the high mana cost in comparison to the legendaries and late availability. We'll try to make them more playable by reducing their mana cost from 200 to 170-180 (depending on the unit) and likewise increasing mana cost to 320 for the legendaries that were at 300 (Lothar, Selga, Brattu, Tyrus, Vecra).

Units & Spells

The last weeks but also the recent tournament have shown that we created a monster with the overseer. It will therefore be nerfed with less armor and reduced attack speed.

Soul Cauldron's death blast gets nerfed by a reduction of its energy. To make it more usefull as a versatile tankish unit it gets a small buff in hp.

MOAG gets a range reduction from 9 to 8.

Orbital Strike

Orbital Strike has been a curse for Tyrus, bringing down his shield quickly. To weaken that effect, attacking speed for the main laser has been reduced, while damage increased to keep the damage output the same.

Woodwalker

Wooldwalker summons now 3 instead of 2 saplings but also gets a cooldown for this ability.

Combos

Maelstrom/Freeze combo felt still oppressive, even after the last changes. Consequently, we increase the immunity for all status effects from 10 to 15seconds. That means, the combo can still be used once but afterwards there will be window of at least 7 seconds in which your units are safe from it.

Legendaries

Selga's protection range will be reduced, while her attack range increased a little.

All details: https://crystal-clash.com/patch-notes