Patch 1.3.0 - Dawn of the Potato!

Welcome to Dawn of the Potato, an era in which the first ever hunters built their potato-slinging legacy. Flint Falls is where it all began: a primitive encampment located at the foot of an enormous waterfall, containing both resources and witches plentiful... :purplewitchhat:



Fan-made teaser created by fri. Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more spectacular Witch It content!

Flint Falls

Flint Falls is a primeval-themed map located in the clearing of a prehistoric jungle. A stunning waterfall towers over the map, connecting to a fast-flowing river that may pull you along if you're not careful. Thick stone slabs on the surface mark the beginning of a civilisation, but also double up as great hiding spots for the witches - but for those who want some proper shelter, locate the cave system underground and see what you can find! :hunterface:

Flint Falls is more compact than most of our Official maps, encouraging faster-paced gameplay on highly populated servers, or a more balanced experience for the smaller gaming posse.

20+ New Props

Feast your eyes on our new prehistoric props, including a tanning rack, makeshift stone furniture, and... is that a Luaq pelt?! The new props and Flint Falls map will arrive soon to Creative Mode - stay tuned! :potatothrow:

Quest Drops & 18 New Skin Items

Collect a pair of pants made from a leopard pelt, or maybe a broom made from the bone of a humongous dinosaur!

Want to obtain the new skin items? After completing or rerolling your current daily quests, new quests will have a high chance to reward Dawn Of The Potato items! :luaq:

The DOTP items are not part of an event or a collection, and therefore can be crafted through standard recipes or obtained as normal drops.

Patch Notes

1.3.0 “Dawn Of The Potato”- Update

Added: New map “Flint Falls”

Added: 20+ new props

Added: 18 new skin items

✓ Fixed: Hunter skills missing after canceling prior match in player customization screen

✓ Fixed: Flickering environment on creative mode map 'Magical Forest'

✓ Fixed: Stairs on ‘Loakiki Paradise’

✓ Fixed: Broken spots on ‘Oasis Temple’ & ‘High Spruce Town’