7 / 14 spirit land fantasy version update announcement

Dear agent,
The version of the holy mirror system is expected to be updated at 19:00 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on July 14, which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000
Benefit function: weekly free role update
Experience the role for free this week
Lingtan: Su Qingli, Zhiqiu Yiye, Ling Zhengying, Jiahui, Shang Xiang, Ge Yongming
Complaining spirit: Xiao Jiang, Yu Ji, spoon maniac
[new fitting room]
-
Tianxuan treasure box: Sunny red universe fantasy series
-
Tianxuan treasure box: Shangxiang British fantasy series
-
Return day selection treasure box: Nie Xiaoqian - bamboo night wind series
-
Return day selection treasure box: Nangong Yichen - floating light butterfly series
[bug repair]
-
Fixed the problem that the prompt box for successful purchase did not appear after purchasing items in the mall
-
Fixed the problem that the simulated grievance skin 2 skill will reduce the use time within the full level field skills
-
Fixed the problem that the mouse sensitivity setting could not take effect on the simulated grievance
-
The clothing Manlin night charm rabbit model has been modified, and there are abnormal problems
-
Fixed the problem of abnormal description of simulated grievance Dracula skill in the game
-
Fixed the wrong display of Shangxiang bear weapon discount in the mall
-
Fixed the problem that the harmonious mode could not be started normally when agent Xia Shiyu was wearing clothes and croaking frogs
-
Fix the problem that the main star effect is not displayed after Xiaohong releases the main star
Changed files in this update