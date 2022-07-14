7 / 14 spirit land fantasy version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9120166 · Last edited 14 July 2022 – 11:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

The version of the holy mirror system is expected to be updated at 19:00 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on July 14, which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

Benefit function: weekly free role update

Experience the role for free this week

Lingtan: Su Qingli, Zhiqiu Yiye, Ling Zhengying, Jiahui, Shang Xiang, Ge Yongming

Complaining spirit: Xiao Jiang, Yu Ji, spoon maniac

[new fitting room]

Tianxuan treasure box: Sunny red universe fantasy series Tianxuan treasure box: Shangxiang British fantasy series Return day selection treasure box: Nie Xiaoqian - bamboo night wind series Return day selection treasure box: Nangong Yichen - floating light butterfly series

[bug repair]