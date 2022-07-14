Weekly Update 326: New Glory Season!

Greetings, Warriors!

We are welcoming you to the new Glory Season! The top players of last season have earned their rewards and titles, so it's time to once again start the cyclic competition and fight your way to the top of the new season’s ladder!

As you already know, we are working on reshaping a game world map, and we are happy to share the first preview of the new capital cities layout. We will say some more about that down below, in a short Work in Progress section.

Other than that, we are introducing a new minigame for taming horses and adding some fixes to the recently updated fishing minigame. In the meantime, the majority of our team works on long-term tasks which we describe below.

We also acquired a mocap suit, and recorded a few easy animations, for example, a new stall and sitting animation, already implemented in the game, and animation for horse taming, that you are receiving today. We are learning quickly, and soon we will be able to add many more dedicated animations, emotes, and moves.

Every two weeks, we are also making a small community breakdown, rewarding our content creators and active members of the community with Ambers, and promoting their content on our social media hubs. Thank you for spreading the word about Gloria Victis, and helping our community to grow!

As always, we are adding a few fixes and improvements, so check the details below, and good luck in the new Glory Season!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. Neqster, tomfrana, and T.Baggins – enjoy your Ambers!

Work in Progress Insight

Reshaping the game world

We are slowly moving to the end of one of the biggest tasks that we decided to complete this year: moving capital cities to the edges of the map and introducing more space for PVP and PVE in the middle of the map. As we said earlier, we also want to introduce some changes in guild content, create new layers of zones, and give more players possibilities to play as they want.

As it may be already visible, we do not want to push new players to those dangerous zones. This is why we are creating Starting Islands around capital cities, linking the initial questlines with the ones from lumber mills, mines, and farms. Thanks to such a solution, and separating starting quest areas from the rest of the game world, we will also be able to introduce a very convenient “Teleport to Quest” feature. It was impossible with the current map layout, as players would use such a feature to have an additional teleport bypassing the fast travel limits. Having a separate island for quests is giving us more freedom and possibilities to increase new player retention, prepare newcomers better for the global conquest, and ultimately – open PVP in loot zones.

As we know how important it is to have someone around to help, guide or simply talk to while questing, we will create special PVE zones on the quests island. People who want to safely farm resources, recipes, or gold, will be able to spend time on these Starting Islands, doing various raids or events, intertwined around the questline of new players (in the style of bandage quest, i.e. "secrets of ..."). This will allow you not only to earn something but also to interact with, help, or recruit new players.

As we already have the ability to host the biggest events on separate machines (VoD tournaments!) – we will be able to greatly increase the server's performance, by dividing the game world of each server into three clusters. This way the starting islands, tournaments, and the rest of the game world will become separate areas, between which players will be able to transfer with a short loading screen, like when fast traveling or unstucking.

Overall, we believe those changes will positively impact various aspects of the game, ensure better player experience and retention, and allow our community to grow. Later we will tell you some more about how we want to improve State of War Events and Guild content, so stick with us and stay tuned!

User Interface Rework

We are still working on the UI overhaul, and slowly completing the checklist of windows. We can show you some of the upcoming changes, the new Coat of Arms creator, and the Supporter Shop preview:





Changelog v.0.9.9.5.6 Beta

New Glory Season

The new Glory Season starts now! Each player who became Arena Master or earned the God of War title in the ending season will receive unique, signed swords as a souvenir. Additionally, players from the top of the ranking list receive proper gold rewards and titles. Beyond fame and respect, there are many reasons to push your way to the top! We’re planning to deliver all rewards in the next 48 hours, so please, stay patient.

A little explanation for the new players: Glory is a season-based ranking that rewards you for activity in the faction v faction v faction PVP. The seasons last 2 months and are rewarded with unique titles, as well as gold. Also, every Thursday night you’ll get Contribution Points – an in-game currency used to purchase special items from the Glory Quartermasters. The amount of earned CP depends on your position on the leaderboard, so climb up!

Quality of Life & Fixes:

Mount Taming Minigame

Along with the new Mount Taming animation, we are introducing the next minigame in Gloria Victis, dedicated to this activity. The newly introduced minigame for horse taming is a variation of the minigame known from fishing. Players will be able to click the correct direction as fast as they can in order to boost their chances to find a decent mount. You have 20 seconds to build as high combo as possible, but be aware that a wrong click resets it! We can't wait to see the high scores achieved by our Community!

Other:

– Fixed unique chests on Valley of Death events and added them to the Midland theme VoD map.

– Fixed wrong filter setting for Knights long ax.

– Fixed an issue causing desynchro in fishing minigames.

– Fixed the issue where fishing minigame UI could stay on the screen when the minigame was active during transfer to Valley of Death Tournament.

– Fixed an issue causing burning banners in questlines to have displaced fire and smoke particles

– [QoL] Added grubs and beetles as possible rewards for completing Fishing Stock events.

Every-two week Video contest

We cannot stress enough our happiness and gratitude to see such nice videos posted almost every day by our active community!

Today, we want to reward 3 players with the main reward – 2000 ambers:

Sonny, for his neat fishing guide in long and short from:

Neqster, for showing how team cooperation can bring win even when outnumbered:

And Lokarn, for dynamic fights under the Waterford walls:

#gloriavictis and #playgloriavictis are becoming even more visible thanks to your help and contributions. Be sure to use them in your video descriptions!

Visit our >>TikTok<< profile where we’re working on reaching potential new players by showing the awesomeness of Gloria Victis in short video forms. We are happy that you are following the trend! Leave some love in the comments section too!