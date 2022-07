Completely stuck on a puzzle? Is Nostradamus being unusually vague? Walkthrough guides are now available in a retro comic book format on the games menu screen (opens a link to the ono site) or can be directly accessed here;

https://jdswifty.wixsite.com/onogames/walkthrough-guides

[Warning - These contain spoilers and are only intended for players that want to continue to play the game but are stuck or wishing to speed up progress through an episode].