The Galaxy Overview

Today we wanted to discuss the universe within The Galactic Junkers. Based on our own universe, there’s a vast galaxy to explore with interesting things to discover in each one.

Here is a bit more information about some of the planets in the game's universe. Of course, this isn't them all, we want to give players some surprises to explore and discover too!



Mars Station is the heart of the Union, where High Command controls the system with an iron fist. The Union is the largest faction in the solar system and is constantly fighting the pirates in all their forms all the while wearing cool red and black leather and wearing sweet official looking hats and helmets.



Venus Station is another one of the Union sectors, it is famous for being the home of Eclipse Space Munch. The advertising slogan “When you can’t find a sandwich, Eclipse Space Munch will do” has made Space Munch the food of choice for most of humanity, many of whom have never even seen a sandwich, let alone tasted one.

Moving through Saturn, you'll discover the Saturnians captured their station from the Union a few years ago and now protect their space ferociously, if you ever visit be sure to bring a heavy laz weapon on overload as a present as the Saturnians take no prisoners.



Not many ships ever voyage to Pluto. The Plutonians have grown strange out there and no one really knows what they look like under their helmets anymore, just that they breathe in a weird green gas to survive.

Orbiting the Planet Uranus, The Uranite pirates run a tight ship there. Discipline is their watchword and they love nothing more than writing up a good Captain’s Log to peruse on those nights when being out in the middle of nowhere gets a little boring.



Visiting Mercury can be a risky endeavor, The Mercs are crazy. It is believed the heat and engine fumes get into their heads. High Queen Vanir rules this sweaty part of space and loves her 80s memorabilia.

Neptune Station is the royal court of the Neptunian Queen. Watch your manners there, they love formality even when they are blowing you out of an airlock into the vacuum of space.



That’s not all, there are many more wonderful places to visit; if you’re feeling flush with cash, there’s the Titan, the most expensive cruise liner ever built, it screams luxury and doesn’t smell like an armpit, or if you find yourself on the other side of the law. They say the Star Cube is the most secure prison station in the Union, so that might be worth a visit, though if you do go there you probably don’t have a choice.

TOP TIP

When traveling the solar system, always remember, Derelict spacecraft are brilliant sources of scrap and supplies, Cookie Cutters will eat anything and In these troubling times, whenever your tummy rumbles, reach for an Eclipse Space Munch bar, and go forth, brave adventurer!