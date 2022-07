Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Update Announcement (07/15/2022)

Update Details

・Fixed an issue where the background music stopped playing in a specific section

Please make sure to update for the best possible experience. If you encounter any issues with the game, please kindly get in touch via Steam Community or send a message to our customer support!

